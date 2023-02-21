Under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool have lost all but one of their games against Real Madrid.

The scorecard of the German coach reads five losses and just a solitary draw but he would be hoping for a change in fortunes when the Reds host the LaLiga giants at Anfield in the Champions League Tuesday night.

Liverpool will try to make it three consecutive wins in six matches when they welcome an old foe, Real Madrid for the round-of-16 fixture.

Barely nine months ago, Liverpool lost to Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Paris and for the Jurgen Klopp-led side, halting Madrid’s dominance is keen tonight.

In all, the Reds have lost a total of six games to the Galacticos while the only time they won was a lone goal victory in 2009 at the Santiago Bernabeu. This is the longest-ever streak without success against a single opponent in the Champions League.

But as Liverpool are trying to halt Real Madrid’s dominance, the Galacticos are hopeful to make a colourful continental parade after clinching the FIFA World Club Cup in Morocco, for the fifth time early this month.

The Spanish Giants are also in good form having won their last four games which included La Liga and World Club Cup games.

Though Carlo Ancellotti has overseen a couple of victories over the Reds, he would definitely crave eliminating Liverpool from the Round-of-16 this term even though they have dropped out at this stage just once in the last five years.

Tactics

One thing is expected from Klopp tonight and that’s his “right hand triangle” style of play,.

This is a combination of Trent Alexander-Anold, Jordan Henderson and Salah.

This tactic allows Mohammed Salah to attack Madrid’s left back. The results were seen against Everton and Newcastle in their last games.

Currently, Real Madrid are without Ferland Mendy which switched Eduoard Camanvinga to the left back. However, Madrid conceded three goals through that position due to the absence of the natural player.

With this style of play, Klopp need not to worry about the absence of Thiago Alcantara and Luis Diaz who will be replaced by Cody Gakpo or Uruguayan Darwin Nunez.

But while there might not be any different tactics from Ancellotti, experience might be the path the Italian Gaffer would follow after seeing that key midfielders in his squad, Toni Kroos, Ferland Mendy and Aurelien Tchoumaneni will be missing the first leg.

Managers’ words

Jurgen Klopp: “I didn’t watch it back until this weekend and now I know why. It was proper torture.”“

“We played a good game and we could have won, but we didn’t because they scored a decisive goal.“

You could see in this game how experienced Real Madrid are and how little they are fussed when the other team has chances. They don’t lose confidence for one second. They deep defend together with legs. You can learn from them, definitely.“

Generally, I don’t think you can make this team panic. It looked like what held us back was that it was a final. We did not take enough risks in little moments, we were not adventurous enough.“

We were super protected because of the possible counter-attack threat but analysis is always super easy, especially a year later. Watching it back the feeling was that with an extra spark here and there we could have made it.”

Carlo Ancellotti:

“I’m worried more about Madrid, whether it’s Salah or Van Dijk, I want Madrid to worry Liverpool not the other way around.

“”Liverpool have never changed their quality. We expect an intense game, we will be under pressure a lot, a game where we haven’t got time to breathe.

“We know very well what to expect and we are prepared for that.”

We want them to be worrying about us, not us to be over worrying about them.”

While speaking about the injury rocking his team, Ancellotti said that, “The players who have replaced Kroos and Tchouaméni in the most recent games have done well, so we have confidence in them. My doubt is over whether to opt for being more solid at the back or for being stronger in attack. I’m still thinking about it.”

He added that the position of the game will determine the tactics to be used.

“That’s the doubt – whether we want to control the game or have a team that is more offensive.

“Whether we go a bit more attacking. I have to think about it.”

