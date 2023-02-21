Flying Eagles coach Ladan Bosso is hopeful the Nigeria U-20 team can draw inspiration from world champions Argentina when they resume their campaign at the ongoing Africa U20 Cup of Nations on Wednesday.

The Flying Eagles at the weekend lost their opening match at the U-20 AFCON against Senegal by a lone goal.

Bosso while reflecting on his team’s shaky start reckoned Argentina also suffered similar fate before going all the way to win the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Lionel Messi and his teammates surprisingly lost 2-1 to Saudi Arabia in their opening game at Qatar before going all the way to beat France in a thrilling final match.

The Flying Eagles coach said: ” I just want us people to realize that the spirit is very high though after losing the match against Sengal the morale was down but we have to do our job as coaches to raise the spirit back.

“Of course, giving them, a reference point on what happened in Qatar 2022 where Saudi Arabia beat Argentina in the first match but Argentina went back home get their acts together, plan well, and win the trophy”.

“Losing the first match is not something that cannot be amended, it’s good we lost at the beginning instead of losing at the end time, I think we have time to adjust and we have done.”

The Flying Eagles will be gunning to get back on track as they trade tackles with host nation Egypt on Matchday Day 2 on Wednesday at the Cairo International Stadium.

Bosso assures the Flying Eagles have learnt from their mistakes against Senegal and he assures they would do everything possible to put smiles on the faces of Nigerians.

“Judging by the high expectation back home and huge support from the NFF led by Ibrahim Gusau, we can’t afford not to give our best.

“We have to check out what are our weak points, where we go wrong, and make amendments before the match against Egypt.

“We have an idea of how the Egyptians play so we see how we can overcome them, we want Nigerians to support and pray for the team, and by the grace of God they will put smiles on their faces,” Bosso said.

Coach Bosso will likely be without midfielder Daniel Daga, who was substituted against Senegal due to injury he sustained during the encounter.

The result of the scan examination expected later today will ascertain the extent of injury.

The Flying Eagles boast of a rich pedigree in the competition with seven titles to their name while the Egyptians have won it four times.

Nigeria and Egypt last met in semi-final stage of the Africa U20 Cup of Nations with the Egyptians taking the day by two goals to nothing.

Kick-off time for Wednesday’s game is 7 p.m. local time (6pm Nigeria time).

