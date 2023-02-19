The Nigeria Premier Football league, NPFL reached the halfway mark with matchday nine games this weekend

Just like last week, there was no away win as the six games played produced four home victories and two draws with a total of 11 goals recorded.

Insurance remain unbeaten

At the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Bendel Insurance went past another hurdle unscratched with a lone-goal victory over Enyimba.

It was the Peoples Elephant’s first defeat after going undefeated in three games.

Imade Osarenkhoe, who has been in a high-flying mood, scored his sixth goal of the season at the half-hour mark to give Monday Odigie’s men a much-needed victory and extended their lead at the top of the table to seven points.

The Benin Gunners have now extended their unbeaten streak to a record nine games this season.

Four-goal thriller in Ibadan again

Similar to the scoreline in Ibadan last season, Akwa United forced Shooting Stars to a 2-2 draw at the Lekan Salami Stadium.

For Gbenga Ogunbote, it was another bad day at the office for the gaffer whose team have tasted just a win in their last five games.

Joshua Akpan put the Oluyole Warriors in front in the 14th minute before Uche Collins restored parity six minutes later. The Promise Keepers then quickly scored their second goal with a tap-in from Liman Ahmadu in the 23rd minute.

At the cusp of halftime, Ajani Ibrahim levelled for the host to see Shooting Stars record their second consecutive home draw.

The draw moved Akwa United to the third position with 15 points while Shooting Stars stayed in the sixth position with 10 points.

Other games

In Benue, it took Lobi Stars two-quickfire goals within two minutes to trounce Doma United as they bounced back for a slim defeat during their last midweek game.

Joseph Atule increased his goal tally to four in the seventh minute before Abba Umar doubled the lead two minutes later.

The victory puts the Benue state club four points clear of reigning champions Rivers United who have two games at hand while Doma United failed to enter the qualification places with the defeat.

Elsewhere, Samson Olasupo’s 59th-minute strike made the difference as Sunshine Stars of Akure defeated Wikki Tourist by a lone goal to move into second place on the log.

Also on Sunday, Godwin Obaje’s fifth-minute goal was cancelled out by Robert Mizo as Bayelsa United were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Enugu Rangers.

Niger Tornadoes wrap up league actions for Sunday with a 1-0 victory over Dakkada FC which moved them to sixth place in group B.

Results

Group A;

El Kanemi vs Kwara United (Postpone)

Gombe United Vs Plateau United (Postpone)

Bendel Insurance 1-0 Enyimba FC

Shooting Stars 2-2 Akwa United

Group B;

Bayelsa United 1-1 Enugu Rangers

Lobi Stars 2-0 Doma United

Niger Tornadoes 1-0 Dakkada FC

Sunshine Stars 1-0 Wikki Tourist

