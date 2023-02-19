Rivers United have bounced back from the heavy loss they suffered in their opening group game of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Despite playing outside their Port Harcourt base, the Pride of Rivers as they are fondly referred to, trounced Ivorian club ASEC Mimosa 3-0 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, on Sunday.

After Stanley Eguma’s men were beaten 3-0 in Brazzaville last weekend, they promised to step up their game against ASEC and they delivered on that promise with an emphatic victory that has shot them back to the reckoning.

Rivers United left no one in doubt they meant business in their second group game as they raced into the lead barely sixty seconds into the game.

It was Malachi Ohawume who got that opening goal that ensured Rivers United had the best start possible while their opponents were rattled with the fiery start.

As they settled into the game, ASEC tried to find a way back and they came close in the 28th minute but were denied by Rivers United goalkeeper, Sochima Victor, who produced a great save.

Rivers United ensured they solidified their lead before the half-time break as Ukeme Williams made it 2-0 in the 42nd minute.

The reigning Nigeria League champions continued from where they stopped in the second half as Denis Ndasi headed home Rivers United goal number three just six minutes into the second half.

As Rivers United pressed for more goals, coach Eguma injected two new players into the game as Mohammad Shiraz and Naibe Akpesiri replaced the duo of Paul Acquah and Malachi Ohawume.

Though the new entrants could not add to the tally, they ensured Rivers United held tightly to their 3-0 lead, which has effectively taken them off the base of the log in their group.

Having shown great potential on their ‘home turf’, many will be happy to see Rivers United replicate the same dominant performance when they face Motema Pembe in their next group game.

