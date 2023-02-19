All is now set for the TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt where the Nigeria U-20 team will be looking to extend their dominance on the continent.

The Flying Eagles who have a twin ambition of qualifying for the World Cup and also adding to their record seven African titles will be starting out in Cairo on Sunday against the Senegal U 20 team.

The Confederation of African Football has appointed Moroccan Jalal Jayed as the referee for Sunday’s anticipated crunch clash.

The Nigeria U20s are in Group A alongside host country Egypt, Mozambique and Sunday’s opponents Senegal.

Having shown great promise in the qualifiers and subsequent test matches, the Flying Eagles captain Daniel Daga is upbeat that they can do the nation proud in Egypt even though he admits it would not be an easy task.

“We are proud to be in Egypt for this great tournament and we want to qualify for the FIFA World Cup and win the tournament,” the Dakkada FC midfielder said.

The Flying Eagles failed to qualify for the last edition of the U-20 tournament in Mauritania but staged a commendable comeback having emerged as Champions at WAFU B U-20 regional tournament in May 2022 in Niger.

In the process of team qualification, the Nigeria U-20 men’s team defeated 2021 AFCON cup holders Ghana, 2-0. They defeated Ivory Coast 2-1 in the semi-final and Benin Republic 3-1 in the final to be crowned WAFU B regional champions.

“Nigeria has experience in major tournaments and we’re in Egypt to compete and we will give our best,” head coach Ladan Bosso said at his pre-match conference

“We received the support of the Nigeria Football Federation as we prepared for tournament with regular camps to be at a very good level,” he added.

Dominance

Nigeria’s dominance started 40 years ago when they claimed the first of their seven titles in 1983.

The most recent title won by the Flying Eagles was in 2015.

The Flying Eagles’ impressive record also shows they have lost only two finals, in 1999 and 2007, while finishing third on three occasions in 1995, 2005, and 2013 and fourth in 2019.

For Sunday’s opener against Senegal, it will be a repeat of the 2015 final which Nigeria’s Flying Eagles won in Dakar, courtesy of Bernard Bulbwa’s goal.

Having gone 17 games without any defeat, many believe the Ladan Bosso-led Flying Eagles team should do well in Egypt.

Only the top four-placed teams at this 12-nation tournament in Egypt will qualify to represent Africa at this year’s FIFA U20 World Cup finals in Indonesia, from 20th May to 11th June.

