The dead body of Ghana football star, Christian Atsu, has finally been recovered from the rubbles of the devastating earthquake that recently rocked Turkey and parts of neighbouring Syria.

This sad development officially extinguishes any hope of a miracle reunion for Atsu with his family, friends, and loved ones again.

Atsu’s agent, Murat Uzunmehmet, confirmed that the player’s dead body was found under the rubble after a frantic search for the former Newcastle and Chelsea winger for almost two weeks when the quake happened.

He told reporters in Hatay: “Atsu’s lifeless body was found under the rubble. Currently, more items are still being taken out. His phone was also found.”

Another of Atsu’s agents, Nana Sechere, also posted on Twitter on Saturday morning to write: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well-wishers that sadly Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning.

“My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support.”

Also, Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also confirmed the sad development while also extending their condolences to the player’s widow and family at large.

Arrangements are already underway to transport Atsu’s body back to Ghana for burial according to the statement from the Ministry.

Over 45,000 people are estimated to have lost their lives in the earthquake, which struck both Turkey and neighbouring Syria.

READ ALSO:

Atsu scored a superb 97th-minute free-kick in his final game for Hatayaspor in their 1-0 win over Kasimpasa in the Turkish Super Lig on 5 February.

Tragically, it has been claimed he was due to leave the country following the game, but then changed his mind.

Hatayspor Administrative Manager Fatih Ilek told Radyospor: “Christian Atsu told the coach that he wanted to take more time before our match with Gaziantep FK. ‘Can I leave if I find a team?’ he said. Volkan Demirel also accepted this request.

“He didn’t play against Gaziantep FK, but scored a last-minute goal in the Kasımpasa match. Actually, he was going abroad to visit his family. But when he played well and scored, he cancelled his ticket. The earthquake happened on his happiest day. He had a flight at 11 p.m. Cancelled the ticket. There was an earthquake at 4 a.m. Absolutely a tragedy.

“This is a difficult situation and we are extremely grateful to all the Turkish and foreign rescue teams, local civilians and volunteers for their efforts and response in rescuing survivors.”

Following his 2013 move to Chelsea, Atsu spent eight years in English football.

In his time at the Blues, Atsu never played in a competitive match, instead enjoying loan spells at Everton and Bournemouth.

Atsu then joined Newcastle on an initial loan in 2016 and made the deal permanent a year later. The Ghana international made 121 appearances for the Magpies before leaving in 2021.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

