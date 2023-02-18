OThis is just his third season with Napoli but Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has already earned legendary status for himself.

On Friday night, Osimhen scored one of the goals in Napoli’s 2-0 away win over Sassuolo to take his tally in the league to 18 goals in 19 Serie A games.

It was Khvicha Kvaratskhelia who opened the scoring for Napoli at the MAPEI Stadium on Friday night with a brilliant solo goal in the 12th minute.

Osimhen doubled the advantage with a beautiful finish in the 32nd minute when he rifled the ball home from an almost impossible angle.

The 24-year old found himself sandwiched between two defenders and scarcely had the space to shoot but caught everyone off guard including the Sassuolo goalkeeper Andrea Consigli when he produced a shot.

Aside from sealing victory for Napoli with his sensational strike, Osimhen according to Opta, became the first player in his club’s history to score in seven consecutive Serie A games.

Osimhen is the first Napoli player able to score in seven matches in a row in the Serie A in the three points for a win era since the 1994-1995 season.

7 – Victor #Osimhen is the first Napoli's player able to score in 7 matches in a row in Serie A in the three points for a win era (since 1994/95). Monster.#SassuoloNapoli #SerieA pic.twitter.com/4IQt0NRJ0x — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) February 17, 2023

While he is turning heads across Europe with his goal scoring prowess, Osimhen has always had the trait of a prolific scorer even as a teenager.

READ ALSO: Another Osimhen brace sends Napoli 16 points clear in Serie A

At the 2015 FIFA U17 World Cup, Osimhen was the Golden Boot winner with a record 10 goals for the all-conquering Golden Eaglets team.

With 18 points clear of second-placed Inter Milan in the provisional Serie A standings, Osimhen and his Napoli teammates could wrap up the Scudettto earlier than ever with their ruthless displays week in and week out.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

