Barcelona and Manchester United played out a thrilling four-goal thriller at Camp Nou on Thursday in the first leg of their Europa League knockout round playoffs.

Thursday’s tie at Camp Nou was the first game between these European giants in four years and Erik Ten Hag’s men gave their hosts a run for their money.

The most memorable outing for United at the iconic stadium was in 1999 when they defeated Bayern Munich to win that season’s Champions League trophy.

Though the Red Devils put up another brave display on Thursday, they were forced to a 2-2 draw by the Catalan giants as both sides shared the spoils for the fifth time in 11 UEFA meetings.

After a barren draw in the first half, it took Barcelona only five minutes in the Second half to break the deadlock with a Raphinha corner kick headed in by Marcos Alonso.

But the Red Devils didn’t wait too long before Marcus Rashford restored parity with a sublime finish to Fred’s counter pass.

That goal made Rashford the first English player since Frank Lampard in 2006 to score against Barcelona.

United then went in front after Jules Kounde conceded an own goal in the 59th minute.

Having thought they would return to England with an advantage, Raphinha halted the lead with a curling shot in the 76th minute.

This was the fourth time Raphinha has both scored and assisted in a match for Barcelona this season, more than any other LaLiga player in all competitions.

United have David de Gea to thank for the draw they recorded as the Spaniard made tremendous saves for his side in his 401st appearance for the English side.

Barcelona are now unbeaten in all six of their home games against Manchester United (W3 D3),

Elsewhere, Calvin Bassey’s Ajax were held at home by the German side, Union Berlin to a barren draw at the Johan Cruijff Arena.

Noah Okafor and Chukwubuike Adamu were both in action as RB Salzburg pipped Roma 1-0.

