Karim Adeyemi scored the only goal on Wednesday night as Borussia Dortmund battled to a lone-goal victory over Chelsea in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League meeting.

Adeyemi sprinted the length of the field to score the crucial goal that handed Dortmund a slim advantage ahead of the second leg in London and further compounded the woes of big-spenders Chelsea.

Wednesday’s victory is the first Dortmund have gotten against English opposition in European competition since March 2016 when they beat Spurs 2-1.

Their 10-game winless run against English sides finally came to an end all thanks to the solitary goal scored by Adeyemi.

Since the exit of Thomas Tuchel, the Blues have been a shadow of themselves under Graham Potter.

Across all domestic competitions including the Premier League, Chelsea are literally down and out despite the humongous monies spent by the new owners.

In what has been their hallmark lately, Chelsea created — and missed — many of the best chances before they were punished with a swift counterattack move by Dortmund.

After Chelsea’s João Félix missed a headed chance on a corner, Dortmund immediately switched gears and launched into the counter.

Adeyemi surged down the field, beating Enzo Fernández before rounding goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and scoring into the empty net.

Kalidou Koulibaly who was quite colossal at the heart of the Chelsea defence nearly rescued a draw for the Blues but his low shot in the 78th minute was cleared off the line by Emre Can.

Onyedika falls

Elsewhere, Raphael Onyedika and his Club Brugge teammates had a poor outing at home losing 2-0 to Benfica in their last 16 first leg.

Benfica’s Joao Mario converted a penalty in 51 minutes after Scotland centre-back Jack Hendry had fouled Goncalo Ramos.

David Neres pounced on a defensive mix-up to double the visitors’ lead in the 89th minute, leaving Onyedika and his teammates a mountain to climb in the second leg in Lisbon on 7 March.

