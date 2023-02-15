Eight midweek matches were decided in the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL on Wednesday.

Though no away victory was recorded, there were two draws while the six other games ended in home wins.

A total of 17 goals were recorded in the matches played on Wednesday

Plateau win big in Jos

The Fidelis Ilechukwu-led Plateau United team continued their gradual push for the top spot of group A with a resounding 5-0 win over El Kanemi Warriors at the New Jos Stadium.

Wednesday’s loss was the fourth defeat for the Maiduguri-based body in their last six games.

In the first two minutes of the game, Sunday Anthony put the Peace Boys in front with a finish to Ibrahim Yuga’ cross.

However, the hosts suffered a blow in the 17th minute after Izuchukwu Chimezie was substituted as a result of an hamstring injury and was replaced by Jackson Eru, who doubled the lead two minutes later.

Yuga, a former player of El Kanemi Warriors then scored the third goal with a header in the 27th minute.

Chukwu Udeh and Uche Onwuasonaya added the fourth and fifth goal respectively in the second half for the Peace Boys.

Elsewhere, Shooting Stars were crushed by the Peoples Elephants in Aba. The Finidi George-led side won 2-0 with a first half brace from Emeka Obioma to send Enyimba to the second position with 16 points.

In Benin, Bendel Insurance earned a slim win over 10-man Nasarawa United.

Ebuka Akobundu scored for the Benin Arsenal in the 52nd minute to see Bendel Insurance extend their unbeaten-run in eight games.

However in the 84th minute, Chris Madaki was sent off after being booked a yellow card for the second time.

Meanwhile, Dakkada FC recorded their second win of the season with a much needed 2-1 win over Sunshine Stars at the Nest of Champions in Uyo.

After a barren draw in the first half, Emmanuel Ayaosi broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute before Edem Ekerette levelled 13 minutes later.

The Uyo-based side then came in front again in the 77th minute from Karim Doudou’s strike.

Doma United defeated Abia Warriors 1-0 through Musa Usman’s 50th minute goal.

Wikki Tourists pimped Lobi Stars 2-1 at the Bauchi to move into eight place on the log.

Wednesday’s Matchday 8 Results:

Group A

Enyimba 2-0 Shooting Stars

Plateau Utd 5-0 El Kanemi

Insurance 1-0 Nasarawa Utd

Kwara Utd 0-0 Remo Stars

Group B

Wikki 2-1 Lobi Stars

Dakkada 2-1 Sunshine Stars

Niger Tornadoes 1-1 Bayelsa Utd

Doma Utd 1-0 Abia Warriors

