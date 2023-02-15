The Super Eagles are set to return to action in the Africa Cup of Nations qualification series nine months after their record-breaking outing against Sao Tome and Principe in June 2022.

According to a press statement issued by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Tuesday, the Super Eagles will take on the Wild Dogs of Guinea Bissau-a match day 3 fixture at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on 24 March.

The Federação de Futebol da Guiné-Bissau is yet to pick a date for the second match, which could be either the 27th or 28th of March in the Moroccan city of Marrakech.

Like a handful of other countries like Sao Tome and Principe, Guinea Bissau does not have a CAF-approved stadium in the country.

The Super Eagles have shown great resolve to return to the continental showpiece and the next edition will be held in Cote d’Ivoire following their disappointing outing at the last AFCON held in Cameroon.

On the first day of the qualifying series, the Super Eagles came from behind to beat the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone 2-1 in an empty stadium in Abuja. After Jonathan Morsay gave Sierra Leone a shock lead, Alex Iwobi and Victor Osimhen hit back for the Eagles.

On Day 2, away in the Moroccan city of Agadir and in only the second competitive match for Coach José Santos Peseiro, the Eagles set a new international win record, defeating Sao Tome and Principe 10-0.

Four of the goals in that epic encounter were scored by Osimhen while Terem Moffi added a brace. The quartet of Moses Simon, Oghenekaro Etebo, Ademola Lookman and Emmanuel Dennis, all had a goal each to complete the annihilation of the tiny island.

Victory in both matches against the Wild Dogs will pave the way for the Eagles’ qualification path to Cote d’Ivoire 2023.

