The Super Falcons will start their campaign at the Four-Nation Women’s Revelation Cup Tournament against hosts, Mexico on Wednesday.

The tournament will run from 15 to 21 February in Leon, Guanajuato in Mexico. Nine-time African champions Nigeria arrived in, Mexico on Monday and after settling down fast, they are ready for action against the hosts.

The Mexico versus Nigeria duel will Baki k-off at 4 p.m. local time (10 p.m. Nigeria time) on Wednesday, three hours after the opening match between Costa Rica and Colombia.

On Saturday, 18 February, the Falcons will be up against Colombia at 1 p.m. Mexico time (7pm Nigeria time), before Costa Rica squares up against the host nation.

Costa Rica will be Nigeria’s last opponent, with both teams locking horns from 5 pm Mexico time (11 pm Nigeria time) on Tuesday 21 February, before hosts Mexico and Colombia draw the curtain on the tourney.

Just like Nigeria, hosts Mexico, Costa Rica and Colombia are all fine-tuning their preparations for the 9th FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand this summer.

At the World Cup, Nigeria will be up against co-hosts Australia, Olympic champions Canada and debutants the Republic of Ireland. The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is the biggest ever, as it welcomes 32 teams – the same number as the men’s finals.

All invited players

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC, France); Yewande Balogun (AS Saint-Etienne, France)

Defenders: Onome Ebi (Levante Las Planas (Spain); Osinachi Ohale (Deportivo Alaves, Spain); Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City, England); Glory Ogbonna (ALG Spor, Turkey); Rofiat Imuran (Stade de Reims, France); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA); Oluwatosin Demehin (Stade de Reims, France); Akudo Ogbonna (Rivers Angels)

Midfielders: Halimatu Ayinde (FC Rosengard, Sweden); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal); Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene (Eskilstuna United, Sweden); Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid, Spain); Toni Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain); Jennifer Echegini (Florida State University, USA); Regina Otu (AS Saint-Etienne, France)

Forwards: Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona Femenin, Spain); Esther Okoronkwo (AS Saint-Etienne, France); Ifeoma Onumonu (NY/NJ Gotham FC, USA); Chinwendu Ihezuo (Rayadas Monterrey, Mexico); Francisca Ordega (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Uchenna Kanu (Tigres Femenil, Mexico)

