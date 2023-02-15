The task of qualifying for the quarter final stage of the UEFA Champions League got harder for Lionel Messi and his PSG teammates on Tuesday after they succumbed 1-0 to Bayern Munich at Parc des Princes.

Despite the efforts of the Argentine World Cup winner, it was not enough to save the Parisians from a lone goal home defeat in the hands of Bayern Munich who will now look to seal their qualification in Germany in the second leg .

Kingsley Coman’s 53rd minute strike proved to be enough to hand the Bundesliga giants the needed advantage going into the second leg.

The French star, who famously struck the winner against his former club in the 2020 Champions League final, continued his recent good form in front of goal when he fired a 53rd-minute volley underneath the body of Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The Parisians who are desperate for this trophy knew they already have a tough route with Bayern Munich as Round of 16 opponents. However, what was originally difficult has been worsened with the home defeat.

Having played second fiddle for most the game, PSG pushed hard for at least an equaliser in the latter stages of Tuesday’s tie.

A resurgent PSG pushed and threatened right at the death but could not rescue it despite Bayern ending the game with 10 men after French defender Benjamin Pavard was dismissed for a second yellow card in the second half.

Bayern will be confident of completing the job in the return leg in Germany on 8 March, while a fully fit Kylian Mbappe may be the joker for PSG as they hang on to their slim Champions League hopes at the Allianz Arena.

Spurs fall at San Siro

At San Siro, AC Milan secured a slender one-goal advantage over Tottenham Hotspur. An early goal from Brahim Diaz was enough to separate the sides as Antonio Conte’s team suffered defeat back in his homeland.

While Milan will hope to build on the slim lead when they travel to England for the second leg tie, the English side will look to turn the tables even if recent results have not gone their way.

Before the trip to Italy, Spurs were humbled 4-1 by Leicester City in the Premier League at the weekend with Nigerian star Kelechi Iheanacho scoring one and providing an assist in that game.

