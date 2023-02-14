The PSG owners, Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), brought Christophe Galtier to win the UEFA Champions League.

On the benefit of their showings in Ligue 1 in 2023, that may have to be postponed for another season, but, and it is a big but, the Parisians have Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar in their ranks-three of football’s most talented individuals.

While PSG is chasing its first-ever UCL title, Bayern Munich has been European Champions six times, with their last title coming in 2020.

What should we expect at Parc des Princes on Valentine’s Day?

No love lost between the two sides

On the day when PSG was closest to the big-eared trophy, August 23, 2020, the German team denied them. Of the PSG team that played that final, only Neymar, Mbappe, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Juan Bernat, Angel di Maria, and Ander Herrera. But Messi, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos, and Achraf Hakimi have bolstered them.

The very next season, PSG retaliated. In his first UCL matches as Bayern manager, the Parisiens beat Julian Nagelsmann’s team over two legs. Though the tie ended 3-3, PSG went through on the away goal rule.

Neymar can do more

PSG was missing their other two frontline stars-Messi and Mbappe-against Monaco, last weekend, and Neymar’s performance was of the nearly unavailable pattern. The Brazilian did not produce quality when PSG needed him the most. Does it mean he cannot deliver on his own? We expect Messi to make a return and form a front-two with Neymar, which should help the Brazilian perform better than he did against Monaco.

At the pre-match conference, Neymar reiterated that big matches define big players. “Every match has its history. I love playing these big games, against great players, great clubs. It’s in these moments that great players shine the most.

“It won’t be an easy match because Bayern Munich have great players. Our biggest goal is the Champions League. We will have to pay attention to the details,” he added.

Injuries will affect both teams

Influential goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer, will be absent for Bayern, including Sadio Mane, Lucas Hernández, there are doubts over Thomas Muller, and Eric Choupo-Moting. PSG have included Mbappe in their travelling squad but the verdict is he can only play for less than 30 minutes. The second leg is a more realistic re-appearance after the injury he copped at the beginning of February.

Managers’ thoughts

“It is more of a collective effort than an individual one and at that point, it is down to preventing many balls from getting to him (Messi). It is not just Messi, but we have to prevent that type of pass from getting to Kylian Mbappe. There are a few other players we have to focus on in their team. The wing backs themselves post a threat down the wings. The fact is that there are so many big names in this team and it is hard to focus on all of them.” – Julian Nagelsmann, Bayern Munich Manager

“Almost all my players are used to these games. We have a quality opponent. In these big games, they know how to raise their level, their demands. It’s fifty-fifty. If you analyse all the results, you can say that, but it’s a Champions League match. My players are used to it. There will be no qualifiers after Tuesday’s game. Bayern have had a difficult period after the World Cup. Since then, they have been performing well and we have not. But I have a more complete squad than in previous games.” – Christophe Galtier, PSG Manager

Head to head

13/04/21 UCL PSG 0 – 1 Bayern

07/04/21 UCL Bayern 2 – 3 PSG

23/08/20 UCL PSG 0 – 1 Bayern

21/07/18 ICC Bayern 3 – 1 PSG

05/12/17 UCL Bayern 3 – 1 PSG

