Super Eagles Head Coach, Jose Peseiro, says his primary focus, for now, is to win the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) title with the Super Eagles.

Paseiro stated this while fielding questions from reporters during the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) match between Sunshine Stars and Niger Tornadoes on Sunday in Akure.

He said his number one target was to ensure that the country wins its fourth AFCON title, which will be hosted by Cote d’Ivoire in 2024.

“I only have one goal, to win the next AFCON. This is our goal. I repeat many times, only that goal.

“If I could share my experience, my knowledge about everything I can do, it’s not my main goal. My main goal is that I want to win the next AFCON for the Super Eagles.

“I am here for them. I came from Europe to know better about the people here and improve my capacity by having the best relationship with my players, the people, the fans also, and the media. I respect everybody.

“We need to improve our league, our competitions, our formations, our facility, our support for media, our support for players,” he said.

On the league, the Super Eagles gaffer said he was happy with the level of improvement of the league in the current season but called for more improvement in the facility and welfare of players.

Paseiro, who said Sunshine Stars were the only side he had seen twice having watched them last season in Ilorin against Kwara United, commended the quality of goals being scored in the league, especially the ones he watched.

The coach, who also said the country was blessed with an abundance of talents, said he was in Akure to know the country better and know more about the home-based players.

“It’s a pleasure for me, to be in Akure, to see Sunshine Stars against Niger Tornadoes. I saw the match. It is a good game, with good quality, good players, and good goals; the first goal and the second goal, with good management, with good assists in the game.

“It is a good impression. In my programme, in my goal, I came here to know the country better, the clubs and the facility. To know better what is happening in the country we have many good players and to know you also, the media, to help my job. I like to visit new places.

“Sunshine Stars are the first team I am seeing twice, I was at Ilorin to watch them play Kwara United last season, so this is my first time here (Akure), they have many good players, and the media are also important for the development of football.

“I respect everyone and we have to improve on our league, formation, facilities and support for media and players and need to improve our orientation.

“An amazing county with amazing players and they have over 200 million people that produced many players,” he added.

NAN

