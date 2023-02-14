Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has reached a new milestone of 250 victories with the Reds after 414 games across all competitions.

The iconic feat was achieved in Monday night’s Merseyside derby in which Liverpool secured a 2-0 victory over Everton- their first win in the league this year.

A fine strike from Mohammed Salah and a debut goal from Cody Gakpo helped the Reds reignite their faint hopes for a top-four finish.

New Everton manager Sean Dyche, who defeated league leaders, Arsenal, in his first game with the Toffees in the penultimate weekend, was looking ahead to another victory and the first ever for the Blues in two years at Anfield.

However, it went in the Reds’ way as they did well enough for their 13th win out of their last 23 derby tests played at Anfield.

Though Dyche kept faith in his Nigerian midfielder Alex Iwobi all through the match, the Super Eagles star was unable to save the manager from his first defeat as Everton manager.

The game

Both managers made changes to their last-game squad.

While Klopp made two changes of Naby Keita and Thiago Alcantara for Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, Sean Dyche replaced the injured Dominic Carwert-Lewin for Ellis Simms.

In the first minute of the game, Darwin Nunez’s header was an easy catch for Jordan Pickford and two minutes later, James Tarkwoski’s header from Vitali Mykolenko’s freekick went wide.

READ ALSO:

Having made futile efforts from both sides in the first 20 minutes, a minute later, Nunez’s shot was parried to safety by Conor Coady.

Meanwhile, in the 27th minute, Iwobi gave away a freekick to Liverpool after bringing down Robertson in the left flank but the resultant effort from Trent Alexander-Anold was saved by Pickford.

Everton came close to taking the lead in the 35th minute when Tarkowski’ connected well to a corner kick from Iwobi but his header only rattled the crossbar.

Afterwards, the Reds broke the deadlock with a counterattack that met Salah, who played to Nunez before receiving a solo cross to chip past Jordan Pickford as the Egyptian forward finally got his first goal in 2023.

The goal was Salah’s 100th goal contribution, 71 goals and 29 assists in Anfield in 104 appearances.

And before the end of the first half, Nunez tried to double the lead for the Reds with a left-footed volley strike that went off target.

The Reds then doubled the lead four minutes into the second half from Cody Gakpo who had a silent night in the game.

After Iwobi was dispossessed by Robertson, he sent a pass to Alexander-Anold for another Liverpool’s counter that cutoff Seamus Coleman, down to Cody Gakpo who then slotted past Pickford.

Gakpo then became the sixth player and first after Meireles in 2011 to score a debut goal during a Merseyside derby.

Iwobi almost got the Toffees a consolation goal but his cross was headed wide by substitute Tom Davies in the 81st minute.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s last attempt at goal from Salah’s 88th-minute strike was saved by Pickford.

With this victory, Liverpool are ninth on the log with 32 points from 21 games while Everton are still neck deep in the relegation waters in the 18th position with 18 points from 22 games.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

