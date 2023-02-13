Alex Iwobi had made 20 league appearances before Sean Dyche replaced Frank Lampard, but he revealed to the Independent that his 21st match, a victory over league leaders Arsenal, was the one in which he and his Everton teammates ran the most, leaving him completely exhausted after the game.

“I was shattered. I stayed at home recovering. I couldn’t move. When I got back, I was slumped on my sofa.

“Everyone has to do a lot of selfless work for the team. It’s something we have tapped into and we were able to get a result against Arsenal.

“They were our best running stats of the season, and we have set a standard that we have to continue to meet.

“Maybe it is a shift in mindset. Now we know we can do it, we should have been able to do it before.”

In 21 league matches, Iwobi has scored once from 19 total goal attempts. He got five shots on target and has assisted the Toffees for five goals.

Everton make the brief journey across Merseyside to Anfield on Monday for the 242nd Merseyside derby, needing a result just as much as Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool team.

Iwobi continued: “Even though Liverpool aren’t doing too well at the moment and neither are we, so it’s another game that if we make a statement, there we can push on again.”

The former Arsenal forward also revealed he is not ‘fazed’ by a shift from the central midfield position he occupied under Lampard.

“Where I am fortunate is that I have had different positions to adapt to. I have played everywhere since I was a kid, bar centre-back, so no matter what role I have been asked to play, I have learned and adapted quickly.

“Sometimes I haven’t even known where I am going to playing even in training. I’m back out wide with this manager, but wherever he wants me to play, I will try.

“At the end of the day, it’s for the team to get the best results. It doesn’t faze me too much,” he added.

Everton are 18th on the log with 18 points from 21 matches while Liverpool are in 1oth place with 29 points from 20 matches.

