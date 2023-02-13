The concluding fixtures of matchday seven of the Nigerian Premier Football League, (NPFL) were decided across different match venues on Sunday.

Unlike the past weeks, there were more drawn games, this time with four matches ending in stalemates.

Three home wins were also recorded, with 16 goals registered in the seven games played.

Group A witnessed three of the four draws.

Insurance continues unbeaten streak

Bendel Insurance extended their unbeaten run with a 2-2 away draw at Ibadan against Shooting Stars.

The Benin Gunners scored two goals, but they failed to keep the momentum as Shooting Stars fought back to force the visitors to their second consecutive draw of the season.

Imade Osarenkhoe increased his goal tally to five with a first-minute strike and he later assisted Ismael Sarki for Bendel Insurance’s second goal.

Meanwhile, Taofeek Malomo halved the lead in the 43rd minute before Opeoluwa Oluwafemi levelled for the hosts.

Despite the draw, Bendel Insurance are still top of the Group A table with 17 points and they are the only team with an unbeaten record in the league after seven games

Shooting Stars on their part are placed in the sixth position with nine points.

Elsewhere, Remo Stars at Ikenne conceded their first home goal of the season after a 1-1 draw with Plateau United.

The Sky Blue Stars also failed to reduce the difference between leaders Insurance after Segun Olalere’s first-half goal was cancelled by Mustapha Ibrahim’s 49th-minute strike.

Akwa United also forced El Kanemi Warriors to a 1-1 draw in Maiduguri.

Lobi tops Group B

Lobi Stars have usurped defending champions, Rivers United to claim the first position after they defeated Dakkada 2-1 in Makurdi.

Meanwhile, Rivers United’s game with Bayelsa United was postponed due to the continental assignment of the Pride of Rivers.

First-half and second-half goals from Joseph Atule and Kumaga Suur gave the home side the much-needed three points and extended their unbeaten run in the league to six games.

At Enugu, Chidera Ezeh’s 38th-minute spot-kick against Doma United handed Enugu Rangers their second league win of the season

Meanwhile, the presence of Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro was another exciting moment for Sunshine Stars’ fans who defeated Niger Tornadoes 2-0 at the Akure Township Stadium.

Two first-half strikes from Udom Ekerette and Samson Olasupo gave the Olumide Agoye-led side their second consecutive win.

In the game that was earlier played, Abia Warriors drew 1-1 at home to struggling Wikki Tourist

NPFL MATCHDAY 7 RESULTS

Group A

Gombe Utd 1-2 Enyimba

Nasarawa Utd 2-0 Kwara Utd

El-Kanemi 1-1 Akwa Utd

Remo Stars 1-1 Plateau Utd

Shooting Stars 2-2 Bendel Insurance

Group B

Abia Warriors 1-1 Wikki

Rangers 1-0 Doma Utd

Lobi 2-1 Dakkada

Sunshine Stars 2-0 Tornadoes

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

