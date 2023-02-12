Manchester United and Manchester City kept their hopes of winning this season’s Premier League title alive with crucial wins over Leeds United and Aston Villa on Sunday

While United recorded a hard-fought 2-0 win at Elland Road, Pep Guardiola’s men were in firm control at the Etihad Stadium, where they trounced Aston Villa 3-1.

Sweet victories

At Elland Road on Sunday, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho scored a goal each in the final 10 minutes of the clash to secure vital three points for the Red Devils.

It was the second time in five days these two sides were meeting after the 2-2 at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Before Rashford broke the deadlock in the 80th minute, Leeds had threatened to extend United’s poor run of form to one win in five games.

However, Rashford’s stunning header and Garnacho’s solo goal snatched a late win for Erik ten Hag’s team, who remain in the third position on the log just five points adrift of table toppers Arsenal.

United have 46 points from 23 games.

For Leeds United, they are neck deep in relegation trouble at the wrong end of the table.

For City, they returned to winning ways emphatically, scoring three first-half goals against Unai Emery’s men.

Rodri gave the Cityzens the brightest start possible with his fourth-minute strike, while IIkay Gundogan doubled the advantage in the 39th minute.

Riyad Mahrez, who provided the assist for the first goal, ensured City had a three-goal cushion before the break with his goal from the penalty spot.

Though the victory was an important one, the biggest talking point will be the injury scare for Erling Haaland, who only featured for 45 minutes in the victory over Villa.

The Norwegian was subbed off with a suspected thigh injury.

His withdrawal comes just three days before City take on their Premier League title rivals Arsenal at Emirates Stadium.

The exact extent of Haaland’s injury is unclear, but it will be a colossal blow not to have the towering striker who has scored 25 goals in 20 appearances available for the trip to London.

With City’s victory against Villa, they are now on 48 points, just three off Arsenal, meaning a win would take them top for the first time this season.

