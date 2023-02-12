Southampton have sacked their manager, Nathan Jones, after three months at the helm of affairs at the Saint Mary Stadium.

This comes less than 24 hours after the Saints lost 2-1 to 10-man Wolverhampton Wanderers at home on Saturday. Southampton have two Super Eagles players in Joe Aribo and January signing Paul Onuachu. While Onuachu made his debut for the Saints which lasted for 74 minutes, Aribo played for 11 minutes.

Although the 49-year-old Jones had seen the writing on the wall, he wouldn’t have thought it would be soon as the Saints are rock bottom.

Jones, who took over from Ralph Hasenhuttl last November after a floundering start in the 2022/2023 season, couldn’t help the Saints shrug off relegation worries in the eight EPL games played and 14 in total managed with the club.

The former Luton boss won just a game which was against Everton in January during his eight-game spell with the relegation embattled side. He also eliminated Manchester City during the EFL cup in January before they were sent packing by Newcastle in February.

Not only the 49-year-old Jones was sent away by the club but first-team coaches, Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan also joined the departed manager.

Meanwhile, the club has announced that first-team lead coach, Ruben Selles, has been saddled with the affairs of the club till their next fixture against Chelsea over the weekend.

Selles, a UEFA Pro Licence Coach, had worked previously with Valencia U18 and as Assistant Manager in national teams of Russia, Azerbaijan, Greece and Denmark.

