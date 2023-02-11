Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho has scored again, resuscitating Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City, who came from a goal down to defeat Tottenham 4-1 at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Spurs, who defeated Manchester City last Sunday, failed to consolidate on that win, even with Antonio Conte back on the bench.

During his 77 minutes of action, Iheanacho scored and assisted James Maddison, just as he did in his start against Aston Villa last week.

The Foxes conceded in the 14th minute, and it came from a miscued clearance from Victor Kristiansen, which fell kindly to Rodrigo Bentancur, who then slotted past Danny Ward .

However, the Foxes responded with two quick-fire goals. The first came from poor defending by Bentancur, which was converted by Nampalys Mendy in the 23rd minute, and two minutes later, Kelechi Iheanacho assisted James Maddison to put Leicester City in front.

Meanwhile, in the 34th minute, Timothy Castagne almost cost Leicester City a second goal because of miscommunication with the goalkeeper, Ward.

Having kept Spurs at bay, Leicester doubled the lead at the cusp of the first half through Nigerian international Kelechi Iheanacho, whose curling shot went past Eric Dier and goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

Iheanacho’s assist to Harvey Barnes for Leicester City’s fourth goal in the 71st minute was then ruled out for a marginal offside. But 10 minutes later, Barnes scored Leicester City’s fourth goal with a curling shot past Tottenham defenders, just like Kelechi Iheanacho.

Stalemates in London

Arsenal’s winning record in the London derby ended as Brentford held the Gunners 1-1 at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners, who have conceded just two points at home so far this season after a barren draw against Newcastle.

Having played a barren first half draw, Leandro Trossard, who has scored against Brentford on two occasions with Brighton, came off the bench to put Mikel Arteta’s side in front in the 66th minute. But the lead only lasted for eight minutes when Ivan Toney tapped home captain Chris Norgaard’s cross. Meanwhile, the goal stood after a two-minute VAR review for a foul in the buildup to the goal.

In a game played earlier, Graham Potter’s search for his second win in seven games with Chelsea ended in a 1-1 draw away at the London Stadium against West Ham.

Joao Felix, who just returned after serving a red card ban last month, scored his first goal and Chelsea’s first goal in the EPL after 180 minutes to become the Blues’ 12th goalscorer in the 16th minute. But the hosts salvaged the lead through former Chelsea player Emerson in the 28th minute.

Aribo, Onuachu, and Dennis face defeats

While Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi recorded a heavy win against their opponent, their counterparts in other clubs suffered defeats, both at home and away.

At the Saint Mary Stadium, new signing Paul Onuachu and fellow countryman Joe Aribo were defeated 2-1 by 10-man Wolves.

While Onuachu played for 74 minutes before being substituted for Che Adams, Aribo could only feature for 10 minutes during the encounter.

The Saints scored first from Carlos Alcaraz in the 24th minute, but they failed to maintain the lead till the latter minutes of the game. An own goal from Jan Bednarek in the 72nd minute and substitute Joao Gomes gave the visitors the lead in the 87th minute.

In other games, Fulham defeated Nottingham Forest, which featured Super Emmanuel Dennis 2-0 at Craven Cottage. Willian, a former Chelsea player, put the hosts ahead in the 17th minute before Manor Solomon doubled the lead in the 88th.

In the last match of the day, Newcastle were held away at Bournemouth.Marcos Senesi gave Bournemouth the lead in the 30th minute but Miguel Almiron equalised in the second minute of added time.

