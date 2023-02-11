The Nigeria U-20 team, the Flying Eagles, will underrate none of their opponents at the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations, which starts next week in Egypt.

The Flying Eagles’ head coach, Ladan Bosso, gave this assurance after his team landed in Casablanca, Morocco, for a one-week training camp ahead of the crunch assignment in Egypt.

Though the Flying Eagles have shown dominant form throughout their preparations in the past weeks, Bosso insists they won’t be taking any of their opponents lightly.

The Nigeria U-20 boys were unbeaten in 16 test matches and also defeated their Zambian counterparts a few days back

“We have been able to sustain the same mood we had in camp before going for the WAFU B U20 Championship in Niamey, which we won. Since then, we have played a series of matches and scored plenty of goals, and that is immense for a winning mentality to stay within a team.

“However, we are not going to under-rate any of our opponents. Defeating Zambia in Abuja was good for confidence, but we know championship mood would be tougher. We will be ready to do the country proud.” Bosso said in a press statement issued by the Nigeria Football Federation on Friday.

Nigeria’s opening game of the U-20 African Cup of Nations is against Senegal’s Cub Lions at the Cairo International Stadium and will kick off at 9 pm, Egypt time on Sunday, 19 February.

On Wednesday, 22 February and Saturday, 25 February respectively, at the same time and same venue, the Flying Eagles will face Egypt and Mozambique.

The Flying Eagles have a twin mission in Egypt; to qualify for the World Cup and clinch an eighth continental title

To qualify for the World Cup billed for Indonesia from 20 May–11 June this year, the Flying Eagles must at least make it to the semi-final while winning an unprecedented eighth title will require surmounting every opposition, they meet throughout to the final.

