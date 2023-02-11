After making public other nominees in the other categories over the past few days, the world football governing body has revealed the three players in the running for The Best FIFA Men’s Player Award.

The three finalists in the fierce contest for one of the most prestigious awards in football this year are Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Karim Benzema. These three players have had an incredible season with their respective clubs and countries.

Messi has been an absolute standout for Argentina, with his exploit culminating in winning the 2022 World Cup where he was also voted as Most Valuable Player.

Also, with PSG, Messi has consistently delivered exceptional performances, scoring goals and providing crucial assists week in and week out.

Kylian Mbappe has been pivotal for Paris Saint-Germain’s journey in the French League and the Champions League, playing an instrumental role in their success; arguably more than Messi.

His stunning performances also contributed to France going all the way to the final of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where he emerged as the top scorer.

Karim Benzema has been a key figure for Real Madrid in both the La Liga and Champions League in the period under review.

His leadership and consistency on the pitch are crucial for their success.

Despite missing the Qatar World Cup, his outstanding form earned him his first Ballon d’Or in 2022.

It will be interesting to see who will be crowned “The Best FIFA Men’s Player of 2023” among the three finalists, who are all deserving of the award.

