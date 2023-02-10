Super Falcons’ coach, Randy Waldrum, has said his girls will make a difference at the forthcoming Women’s World Cup.

The American revealed this while speaking with the NFF TV as the Falcons prepare for the Women’s Revelation Cup. He stressed that the current form of the players has given him a cause for optimism.

“I think the current Super Falcons squad is loaded with so many talented players. There are a lot of players that have much to offer in the team and I am reasonably excited and hopeful,” Waldrum told thenff.com

Waldrum has been able to include Barcelona Femeni striker, Asisat Oshoala in his 23-person squad for the first time since she picked up an injury at the last WAFCON and Waldrum believes the forward’s current form would be of great importance to the team.

“Asisat Oshoala is in great form and we all know what she is capable of. When you add players like Desire Oparanozie, who is also very much in the mix, as well as Ifeoma Onumonu, Rasheedat Ajibade and Esther Okoronkwo, no doubt, we have so many effective weapons offensively.

“I am confident that we can build something special with this squad. We have also got some bright players like Rofiat Imuran coming in, in her twenties, same with Tosin Demehin, to go along with experienced players like Osinachi Ohale. Ashleigh Plumptre has also been a great addition for us at the back. I think I love the strength of the team; it’s just about getting the best eleven to play on the pitch,” Waldrum added.

The Nigeria senior women’s squad will play against the women’s national teams of Mexico, Colombia and Costa Rica in the preparatory tournament for the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The six-day football event will hold from 15– 21 February in Guanajuato, Mexico.

