The Italian Serie A is taking shape as the title contenders are separated from the pretenders.

It has shown that the league is for clubs with longsuffering as some clubs that started well when the season began are currently playing catch-up

Matchday 21 witnessed seven games during the weekend of which four home wins and three away victories with a total of 10 goals were recorded.

Napoli close to breaking 33-year-old jinx

The recent 3-0 away win over Spezia on Sunday means Napoli are close to winning the Scudetto; the first in 33 years. The league toppers, having been held by the hosts in the first half, responded with three goals in the second half.

Serie A highest goalscorer, Victor Osimhen, scored his second brace of the season in that match.

The last time Napoli won the Serie A title was during the era of Argentina legend, Diego Maradona, in 1990.

Since then, the Naples-based club have tried endlessly to clinch the title but to no avail. In the last five seasons, Napoli have been runner-up twice, especially in the 2018/2019 season where they finished second to winners Juventus with an 11-point margin.

In the 1990 golden era, Napoli only won 21 games with 51 points to win their second Serie A title above clubs like Milan who had 49 and Inter in the third position with five points lower than the Rossoneri.

As it stands, Napoli who are 13 points above Inter, have won 18 games in 21 matches; it means they need to win five more games to seal their title chase.

Osimhen to surpass Maradona in club’s goal record

Meanwhile, Nigerian star Victor Osimhen’s brace made him the highest goalscorer of the weekend and is likely to surpass the record of Club’s legend, Diego Maradona, in terms of goals scored during the 1990 golden era.

Maradona, who was a 30-year-old in 1990, scored 16 goals to clinch the golden boot, but 24-year-old Osihmen reached the 16th goal milestone on Sunday with expectations to score more in subsequent games.

The high-flying striker has failed to score in only five of the 17 Serie A games he played this season which means a 70 per cent goal rate. With 17 games left for Napoli, there is a tendency for Osimhen to add a minimum of 10 goals if he plays throughout the season.

Milan drop the ball again

The Rosonerri experienced their fourth consecutive defeat of the season and it was a derby test from neighbours, Inter, on Sunday night.

Milan, who have been facing tough times due to the injury woes in the team, were again axed to see them move a step below their previous position.

Laturo Martinez’s 34th-minute goal saw Inter stay in the second position with 43 points.

Cremonese still floundering

Many would have thought that the change of manager for relegation embattled Cremonese would have changed their status, however, the yo-yo performances of the Tigers persist as they were held captive by Lecce during the weekend.

The new manager, Davide Ballardini, is yet to win a game in his last four matches for the 20th-placed side, though he can boast of defeating Napoli at the Coppa Italia via a penalty shootout before Roma sent them packing after a 2-1 defeat.

What next?

Fourth-place Lazio will be playing against fifth-placed Atalanta on Saturday. Meanwhile, both sides have equal points and Saturday’s game will determine who stays in the fourth position.

More also, league toppers, Napoli would have a chance to repay 20th-placed Cremonese for their Coppa Italia defeat on Sunday.

