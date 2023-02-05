The concluding games of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL)matchday six were played across different centres on Sunday.

While no away win was recorded, there was a draw in one of the fixtures while the other seven games ended with victories for the home teams.

A total of 14 goals were recorded in the eight games played.

In Uyo, 10-man Remo Stars failed to shine against Akwa United as they were defeated 3-1 by the Promise Keepers.

Remo Stars’ Andy Okpe was sent off for an infringement on defender Bolu Sholumade in the game against Akwa United.

Cyril Olisema’s spot-kick and a goal each from Uche Collins and Segun Olalere gave the Promise Keepers another convincing home victory.

Qudus Akanni scored Remo Stars’ consolation goal in the 24th minute.

Four minutes into the game, Remo Stars’ Vincent Edafe gave away a penalty to the hosts after he infringed Moses Effiong in the box.

The spot kick was then converted by Cyril Olisema a minute later with a shot that went past Edafe.

The hosts trying to get their second goal in the game forced Edafe to a save and another effort from Effiong went off target in the 11th minute.

Four minutes later, Jean Efala parried Seun Ogunribide’s cross to safety before the goalkeeper further saved Andy Okpe’s shot in the 18th minute.

Okpe’s header from Aniekeme Okon’s cross went off target two minutes later.

The visitors then restored parity after several failed attempts in the 24th minute with Qudus Akanni’s finish to a pass from Seth Mayi.

But the hosts before the halftime break went in front from Uche Collins’ header off Etim Matthew’s cross.

And 10 minutes into the second half, Sky Blue Stars were reduced to 10 men after their forward, Andy Okpe, was sent off after being shown a second yellow card over a foul on defender Bolu Sholumade.

Meanwhile, at the hour mark, Akwa United doubled their lead after Remo Stars’ defender, Segun Olalere, directed Cyril Olisema’s cross into the net.

Elsewhere, Shooting Stars got back to winning ways with a 2-0 win over floundering Nasarawa United at the Lekan Salami Stadium.

For the Gbenga Ogunbote side, they were in desperate need of a win and the game against the Solid Miners was an easy ride for the Oluyole Warriors.

Two quick-fire goals from Samuel Ayanrinde in the 40th and 44th minute gifted the Oluyole Warriors their second home win of the season.

Meanwhile, the victory saw the Oluyole Warriors move to the sixth position with eight points while Nasarawa maintain the 10th position with just a point.

At Gombe, Doma United thwarted Rivers United’s unbeaten run having defeated the defending Champions 2-1.

Rivers United were the first to score from Denis Ndasi’s strike in the 25th minute but the lead only lasted for five minutes as Musa Usman restored parity for the newcomers.

Musa then gave the hosts their second home win of the season completing his brace in the 68th minute.

Doma are now in the fourth position with nine points as Rivers United dropped to the second position with 13 points.

In Bauchi, staggering Elephants stumbled on the Antelopes by a lone goal victory.

Abubakar Aliyu’s strike in the 47th minute gave Wikki Tourists their first win of the season. Despite the victory, the Elephants are still in the 10th position with four points.

In the game played earlier on Sunday, Victor Obioma scored a brace to see Enyimba punish El Kanemi Warriors 2-0 in Aba.

Results

Akwa Utd 3-1 Remo Stars

Shooting Stars 2-0 Nasarawa Utd

Plateau Utd 1-0 Kwara Utd

Niger Tornadoes 0-0 Lobi Stars

Doma Utd 2-1 Rivers Utd

Wikki Tourists 1-0 Rangers

Sunshine Stars 1-0 Bayelsa Utd.

Enyimba 2-0 El-Kanemi Warriors.

