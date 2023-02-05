It is definitely now a matter of when and not whether Napoli will win the Scudetto in Italy. On Sunday, Napoli went away to Spezia and won 3-0 with a brace from Victor Osimhen and a penalty from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The three points sent Napoli 16 points clear of the chasing pack, followed by Inter Milan with 40 points. Roma, Lazio, AC Milan, and Atalanta follow closely with 38 points. Though Inter Milan and AC Milan have a game in hand, one or both of the Milan teams will drop points as they face off in the Derby della Madonnina on Sunday night.

Spezia were defensively sound in the first half as it ended 0-0, but just two minutes into the second, the home team gifted Napoli a penalty, which Kvaratskhelia dispatched. Osimhen thought he had his first when he took the ball off Mattia Caldara, but the referee whistled for a foul on the Nigerian.

On 68 minutes, Osimhen soared above both Spezia goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski and Caldara after Nathan Ampadu’s defensive clearance went high in the box to head into an open net. Five minutes later, he had his brace, and it came from another defensive mixup in the Spezia box. Spezia gifted the ball to Kvaratskhelia, who squared for Osimhen to score his 16th league goal in 17 appearances.

After Napoli’s 18th league win in 21 matches, Osimhen wrote on Twitter, “Good Win And A Brace! GOD Is The Greatest🙏🏽We Move.”

It was Osimhen’s second brace of the season, after his first against Juventus in January. He also has a hat-trick, which he plundered against Sassuolo last October.

Osimhen has made himself a summer transfer target for the biggest teams in the world, including Manchester United, PSG, and Chelsea. They say the transfer fee from Naples will be around $100 million, but not before he makes history with Napoli by winning their first league title in 33 years after the late Diego Maradona led them to their last triumph in 1990.

