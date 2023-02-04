Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho, continued his goal-scoring form with a goal and two assists in Leicester City’s 4-2 away victory against Aston Villa on Saturday in the English Premier League.

It was Iheanacho’s second league goal this season since last September against Brighton.

The 28-year-old, who scored the Foxes’ only goal during their FA cup challenge against Walsall ensured Brendan Rodgers’ side finally records their first EPL win since November.

The Nigerian scored in the 41st minute and assisted two of his teammates during the encounter.

Nine minutes into the game, Aston Villa got in front through Olie Watkins, who slotted home a rebound from Emiliano Buendia’s outside shot.

However, the visitors responded almost immediately with Iheanacho’s assist to James Maddison, who rifled the through ball past Emiliano Martinez in the 12th minute.

Having held one another for 19 minutes, Villa took the lead again with Watkins’ shot deflected by Harry Soutter into the Foxes’ net.

Iheanacho again rescued his side in the 41st minute with a header to Harvey Barnes’ left-sided cross. He further assisted Tete in getting Leicester’s third goal at the cusp of the first half.

The Nigerian forward almost completed a brace in the 46th minute after his one-on-one attempt went sideways.

Meanwhile, substitute Dennis Praet sealed the victory for Leicester after slotting into an empty net in the 76th minute.

In the day’s early kickoff, Iheanacho’s countryman, Alex Iwobi and his club Everton bounced to winning ways after several defeats with a lone goal victory over league leader, Arsenal at Goodison Park.

Other games

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool continued with their yo-yo performances in the league as they were beaten 3-0 by Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium.

The Reds were quick to concede another early goal after defender Joel Matip directed a cross from Hee-Chan into his net in the fifth minute.

The winger was later substituted for Adama Traore in the 41st minute due to injury.

Wolves then doubled the lead with a rebound shot from new signing, Craig Dawson, in the 12th minute.

With Liverpool’s effort for a consolation being futile throughout the second half, Wolves scored the third goal from Ruben Neves’ crafted shot following a cutback pass from Traore in the 71st minute.

At Old Trafford, 10-man Manchester United were stretched to the limits before earning the three points at stake against Crystal Palace.

The Red Devils played the last 20 minutes with a man down after Casemiro was red-carded in the 70th minute.

Erik Ten Hag’s men held on to a slim 2-1 win over Palace as they extended their home wins to 13 games; their longest since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s 20-game unbeaten home streak.

The goals for United were courtesy of Bruno Fernandes’ seven minutes spot-kick and Marcus Rashford’s finesse tap to Shaw’s cross in the 62nd minute.

Though Jeffrey Schlupp pulled one back for Palace, it was not enough to deny United the victory.

