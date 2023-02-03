Akwa United v Remo Stars @Godswill Akpabio International Stadium @ 4 p.m. on 5 February

The Ayodeji Ayeni-led Akwa United team needs to bounce back from their slim defeat to Kwara United during the week while the Coach Ogunmodede-led Remo Stars will hope his boys learn their lessons after their 3-0 capitulation to Bendel Insurance last Saturday.

While Akwa United returned to Uyo with a defeat, Remo Stars beat Enyimba to stay second on the Group A table as they seek a first-ever win against Akwa United in Uyo. The homers will be desperate for all three points to get back in the picture of the top three in this abridged season.

Akwa United have won four times and drawn once during the five meetings with Remo Stars, who have only picked a point against Akwa United.

Current Form: Akwa United [L-W-W-D-L]; Remo Stars [W-L-W-W-W]

Head-to-head

12/06/22 NPF Akwa United 1 – 0 Remo Stars

16/02/22 NPF Remo Stars 0 – 1 Akwa United

28/06/17 NPF Remo Stars 2 – 2 Akwa United

05/02/17 NPF Akwa United 1 – 0 Remo Stars

Prediction: Akwa United 1-2 Remo Stars

Tottenham v Man City @Tottenham Stadium @5:30 pm on 5 February

Two sides with different pursuits and goals. Tottenham need to continue finding points to put on the board as they chase Champions League football while City know they must be perfect in pursuit of Arsenal.

The last two encounters between Tottenham and Manchester City have produced 11 goals while the preceding three only had five. A recuperating Antonio Conte could throw new recruit Pedro Porro straight into action while Pep Guardiola has doubts over Phil Foden while John Stones is out injured.

Will Tottenham seek caution over a toe-to-toe strategy or will City drop more points on the road?

Current Form: Tottenham [W-W-L-L-W]; Man City [W-W-W-L-L]

Head-to-head

19/01/23 PRL Man City 4 – 2 Tottenham

19/02/22 PRL Man City 2 – 3 Tottenham

15/08/21 PRL Tottenham 1 – 0 Man City

25/04/21 LEC Man City 1 – 0 Tottenham

13/02/21 PRL Man City 3 – 0 Tottenham

Prediction: Tottenham 1-2 Man City

Inter Milan v AC Milan @San Siro @8:45 pm on 5 February

AC Milan are in trouble and the best possible way to get out will be by getting all three points against their neighbours on Sunday. Four losses in the last five matches remain a puzzle Stefano Pioli must solve immediately although he also has injury worries.

Pioli cannot call on Mike Maignan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Alessandro Florenzi, Fikayo Tomori, and Ismael Bennacer while Inter’s Simone Inzaghi is almost guaranteed a goal from Edin Dzeko, who has scored two goals against AC Milan this season-one in the first derby of the season, and the other in the 3-0 Super Cup triumph.

Inter are second on the table, 13 points behind Napoli while AC Milan are fifth, 15 points adrift of the league leaders. Another loss and the season could unravel very quickly.

Current Form: Inter Milan [W-W-L-W-W]; AC Milan [L-L-L-D-L]

Head-to-head

18/01/23 SUC AC Milan 0 – 3 Inter Milan

03/09/22 SEA AC Milan 3 – 2 Inter Milan

19/04/22 COI Inter Milan 3 – 0 AC Milan

01/03/22 COI AC Milan 0 – 0 Inter Milan

05/02/22 SEA Inter Milan 1 – 2 AC Milan

Prediction: Inter Milan 3-2 AC Milan

Wolfsburg v Bayern Munich @Volkswagen Arena @5:30 pm on 5 February

Three draws to start 2023 was not how Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann planned this but the midweek DFB Cup win over Mainz would have buoyed the group as they head to the Volkswagen Arena for Sunday’s encounter.

Wolfsburg have had a decent season, and lie seventh, 12 points off Sunday’s visitors. Bayern have major injuries to important players like Lucas Hernández, Sadio Mane, Manuel Neuer, and Leon Goretzka. Three goals in the last three league games for Bayern shows a worrying trend while Wolfsburg boast the second-best defensive team in the Bundesliga.

Current Form: Wolfsburg [L-l-W-W-l]; Bayern [W-D-D-D-D]

Head-to-head

14/08/22 BUN Bayern Munich 2 – 0 Wolfsburg

14/05/22 BUN Wolfsburg 2 – 2 Bayern Munich

17/12/21 BUN Bayern Munich 4 – 0 Wolfsburg

17/04/21 BUN Wolfsburg 2 – 3 Bayern Munich

16/12/20 BUN Bayern Munich 2 – 1 Wolfsburg

Prediction: Wolfsburg 1-2 Bayern

