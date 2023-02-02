Nigeria’s national U-17 football team, the Golden Eaglets, will battle against Morocco, South Africa, and Zambia in Group B of the 2023 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the colourful ceremony was held at the Cercle National de l’Armée in Algiers on Wednesday.

Group A has host Algeria, Senegal, DR Congo, and Somalia while Group C comprises Cameroon, Mali, Burkina Faso, and South Sudan.

The Golden Eaglets will play their Group B matches at the Chahid Hamlaoui Stadium, Constantine.

While the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers and the 1956 Stadium in Annaba will host matches in groups A and C, respectively.

The fifteenth edition of the U-17 AFCON is scheduled for 29 April to 19 May, in Algeria.

The Golden Eaglets qualified for the tournament after winning the U-17 WAFU B championship staged in Cote D’Ivoire in 2022. They defeated Burkina Faso 2-1 in a thrilling final.

The Eaglets have two African titles – in 2001 and 2007, and five world titles.

The top four teams from the 2023 U-17 AFCON will represent Africa at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup slated for Peru from 10 November to 2 December.

NAN

