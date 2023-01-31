On Deadline Day, Terem Moffi completed his transfer to OGC Nice, making him the fifth Nigerian player to suit up for the French team.

After pursuing the 23-year-old striker since the January transfer window started, Nice secured their target after a sixth offer.

As per French Football, “the deal between Nice and Lorient is not a straight transfer, but a mandatory paid loan of €2.5 million with a €22.5 million (plus €5 million bonus) obligation to buy the Nigerian international striker.

“Lorient also secured a 15% percentage in any future sale.”

Nice’s Sporting Director Florent Ghisolfi described their new acquisition as a ‘modern’ striker in the announcement on the club’s website.

“When it comes to the ideas that we want to implement and the identity that we want to establish, he’s the ideal striker

“Terem is capable of playing with his back to goal and of running in behind. He’s a modern striker, very pacy and very powerful. He has experience, and he fights for the team. He’s capable of making run after run whilst always keeping a cool head inside the box.

“In Ligue 1, he’s already set the standard. A new milestone awaits him at Nice, where he’ll get to play in Europe for the first time in the spring and will be one of the key men carrying the club’s lofty aims.”

Moffi follows in the footsteps of Jero Shakpoke, Victor Agali, Onyekachi Apam, and Nduka Ozokwo, who played for the Eaglets in the past.

Moffi scored his 12th league goal against Marseille, another side that pushed for his signature, although Lorient manager Régis Le Bris left Moffi out of their most recent game as the transfer scuffle continued.

The Super Eagles striker has seven caps and two goals for the national team and has tripled his value since arriving from the Belgian side Kortrijk in 2020.

