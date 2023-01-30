Super Eagles and Everton midfielder, Alex Iwobi, will play under a new manager, Sean Dyche, after former England international, Frank Lampard, was sacked by the Toffees two weeks ago.

Lampard was sacked after the club were floundering in the current season having escaped relegation by whiskers.

The Toffees have won just three times and lost 11 times for 15 points under the now departed Lampard and are placed 18th on the table.

Relegation-threatened Everton announced former Burnley manager, Dyche as the new manager of the club. Dyche, who was the former longest-serving manager in the EPL before he was sacked by the Clarets, spent nine and half years from 2012 to 2022 at Turf Moor.

Those years saw the 51-year-old lead the club from the Championship to the Premier League twice and in the 2018 season, Burnley earned a Europa slot for the first time since 1974 by finishing seventh.

However, Dyche was sacked during 2021/2022 after failing to keep the Clarets in the league due to their poor performances whereby they finished 18th with 35 points, four points behind his current club Everton.

While speaking with Everton media, Dyche said he’s willing to rescue the club from the relegation waters. “It’s an honour to become Everton manager. My staff and I are ready and eager to help get this great club back on track.

“I know about Everton’s passionate fanbase and how precious this club is to them. We’re ready to work and ready to give them what they want. That starts with sweat on the shirt, effort and getting back to some of the basic principles of what Everton Football Club has stood for a long time.

“We want to bring back a good feeling. We need the fans, we need unity and we need everyone aligned. That starts with us as staff and players.

“Our aim is to put out a team that works, that fights and wears the badge with pride. The connection with the fans can then grow very quickly because they’re so passionate.

“There is quality in this squad. But we have to make them shine. That’s the job of me and my staff.

“We want to change the shape of this club going forward, remodel it in our style, but in a way that we can win. That’s the task in front of us – make sure we’re building, tactically and technically, giving players organisation, allow them the freedom to play, to go and enjoy their football because it’s brilliant when the team’s playing with a smile, but we’ve got to win.”

The Toffees’ Chairman, Bill Kenwright also added that the attribute of Dyce is what the club needed at the moment.

“Kevin and I spent some valuable time with Sean over the past few days and he quickly convinced me that he has exactly the right attributes to make himself a great Everton manager – and a man who could inspire our fanbase. And Farhad felt the same when he met him, too.”

Dyche’s reign begins on Sunday when the Toffees welcome high-flying league leaders Arsenal to Goodison Park.

