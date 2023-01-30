Dipreye Teibowei, the Bayelsa United Head Coach, has expressed reservations with the officiating of his side’s match day 4 fixture against hosts Lobi Stars of Makurdi in Jos on Sunday.

Teibowei, immediately after they lost 3-0 in the 2022/2023 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Group B game, stated that there were question marks against the match officials.

“Even though Lobi Stars scored clean goals, the officiating has a lot of question marks, as one side was favoured above the other.

“How can you say you want to improve the standard of the league and the referees are still officiating this way,” he asked.

The coach said the league would not get better if officiating did not improve.

“If we continue like this, our standard will never improve,” he stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lobi Stars were dominant against the Yenagoa-based visitors in the match played at Zaria Road Stadium in Jos.

None of the clubs could outwit the other in the first half, which ended goalless.

The breakthrough, however, came for the hosts in the 67th minute when Kumaga Suur scored to give them the lead, before adding another in the 77th minute.

Lobi Stars put the match beyond Bayelsa United’s reach when Abba Umar scored from 25 yards to make it 3-0 in the 84th minute.

Lobi Stars’ Chief Coach, Baba Ganaru, expressed happiness that his side achieved their target, which was to grab the maximum points from the fixture.

Ganaru said that his young side was gradually adapting to his philosophy, which is anchored on discipline and character.

“In the first half, the boys were jittery and slightly disorganised. But after I spoke with them during the break, they were more focused, patient, and more direct in the second half.

“Their patience and resilience paid off and the much-needed goals came,” he said.

NAN reports Lobi Stars currently play their home matches in Jos after the Aper Aku Stadium in Makurdi did not meet up with NPFL standards for the 2022/2023 league season.

NAN

