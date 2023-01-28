Former Super Eagles Captain, Kanu Nwankwo, has described as fake news reports suggesting he has endorsed any of the candidates vying for elective positions in the forthcoming General Elections.

Kanu at the weekend posted a video on his Twitter handle where he reitriated he is into football and not politics so he should not be portrayed as endorsing any candidate.

The highly accomplished football legend said it was not his place to tell Nigerians who they should vote even though he enjoined them to vote in the ‘best’ candidate

In the video, the Atlanta 1996 Olympic gold medallist urged Nigerians to go out en masse to vote for the candidate of their choice.

Hello my country people. Do what is right and vote. Kindly stop spreading fake news in my name that I ask you to vote for anyone 😂 am not the one to choose who you will vote for so stop this rubbish with my name and go and get your PVC and vote am not a politician pic.twitter.com/egJ6c6DeXa — Kanu Nwankwo (@papilokanu) January 27, 2023

He said, “My country people, I say it and will say it again, I am not a politician, I am a footballer. Whoever is there, is just talking, spreading fake news about me saying that I asked you to go and vote for who and who and who. No. I don’t do such. My name is Kanu ‘Papilo’ Nwankwo and you know, all my life is about football.star

Though Kanu, a former African Footballer of Year, was silent on who among the candidates he is alleged to have endorsed, there have been reports in the section of the media suggesting, the former Arsenal star is backing the All Progressives Congress Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Kanu, alongside other former Super Eagles players, paid a courtesy call on the former Lagos State governor when he celebrated his 70th birthday months back and while there was backlash from that visit, the former Super Eagles star defended his action.

He said: People are talking, please pay attention. I’m not a politician, I’m a footballer and a proud one, I’m a legend. I know what is good and what is not good.

“22 years ago, Kanu heart Foundation was looking people to help us. We got only three governors. Ahmed Tinubu was one of them.

“He gave the foundation money to start up. He supported us. And now, it’s his 70th birthday. Why not, we also have to come and support him.

“Please, don’t keep on talking and talking, make sure this time around you pick up the PVC and vote for the right person and let us get the right person there.

