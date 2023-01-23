The Nigerian topflight league continued on Sunday, and the results from the eight match venues recorded another series of breathtaking moments.

Three home wins, three away wins and two draws with 14 goals were recorded during the eight games played.

It was a dramatic moment in Jos between Enyimba and Plateau United as a last-minute strike from Kazeem Ogunleye gave the Peace Boys their first win of the season after their shocking defeat to Bendel Insurance on Thursday.

Finidi George and his boys were determined to cause havoc on Plateau United as they did in their first game against Nasarawa United at the New Jos Stadium, but it went south for the Elephants, who faced a defeat and two red cards during the encounter.

The game between the People Elephants and the Peace Boys witnessed critical injuries on both sides.

In the seventh minute, the combination of Chappy Katoh and Mustapha Ibrahim setup Sunday Anthony, whose shot slightly missed the target. Three minutes later, Ibrahim’s breathtaking header from Daniel Itodo’s long throw was saved by Olorunleke Ojo.

Meanwhile, the visitors tried to get an opener with former MFM player, Elijah Akanni cross forcing Yakubu Adam to score an own goal in the 20th minute. The Elephants then suffered a setback after Emeka Obioma replaced injured Mbaoma

Five minutes later, Enyimba broke the deadlock with Chibuike Nwaiwu’s header to a close range cross from his teammate.

Having conceded another goal at home, the peace boys tried to salvage the lead at the half hour mark with Ifeanyi Emmanuel heading Itodo’s throw.

Ifeanyi scored the hosts an equaliser six minutes later from a well set-up ball from Mustapha Ibrahim as he headed home his third goal of the season.

However, at the cusps of the halftime, Plateau United replaced injured Izuchukwu Chimezie for Kazeem Ogunleye.

Ogunleye was the first player to test Leke Ojo five minutes into the second half after his shot was parried for a corner by the goalkeeper.

However, at the hour mark, Plateau United were forced into another change as Captain Itodo had to come off because of injury, with Abaa Sunday coming on.

And in the 61st minute, Sunday missed a glaring chance after the defender’s shot went off target.

The last 10 minutes of the game witnessed missed chances from both sides.

First, Plateau United’s Kazeem Ogunleye free kick went wide in the 82nd minute before Obioma slammed a six-yard through ball from Awazie wide five minutes later.

However, a threatening Kazeem Ogunleye gave Fidelis Ilechukwu and his side the much awaited victory after he scored from Uche Onwuasonaya’s cutback in the 96th minute.

The aftermath of the goal saw Eze and Leke Ojo red carded by referee Promise Amadi for dissent.

Away win

Bendel Insurance continued to shine brighter in their debut season after 2019. Many will believe the Benin Gunners have learnt well as they stunned Kwara United by a lone goal.

Imade Osarenkhoe scored the only goal of the encounter, his third goal of the season from a 25th minute strike that went past goalkeeper Adeyinka Adewale.

In the game, Ayodeji Ayeni’s Akwa United, just like they did last season, trounced Nasarawa United 3-0 at the New Jos Stadium. It was the Promise Keepers’ first win of the season while the loss condemned the Solid Miners to their third consecutive defeat of the season.

The three-goal win was also the first time for Akwa United since 2016 against El Kanemi Warriors who they defeated 3-1 in a rescheduled matchday three encounter.

The Promise Keepers broke the deadlock two minutes before halftime with James Ajako’s volley. It was Akwa United’s first goal of the season.

Meanwhile, the visitors doubled the lead two minutes into the second half from Ndifreke Effiong, who headed home from Cyril Olisema’s free kick. The midfielder then completed his brace in the 73rd minute for the first time since 2021 against Katsina.

A similar result occurred in Umuahia as Lobi Stars defeated hosts Abia Warriors by a lone goal.

After a barren draw in the first half, Abia Warriors who have kept clean sheets in their last two games were stunned by Kumaga Surr’s header from Joseph Atule’s cross in the 55th minute.

Draw

Sunshine Stars recorded their third consecutive draw of the season after they forced a Yo-Yo Enugu Rangers to a 1-1 draw at Awka.

The Flying Antelopes got the opener from Imo Ikemodinachi, who scored an own goal in the 14th minute.

However, the Owena Whales got an equaliser in the 36th minute with Yusuf Ibrahim finished from Seun Olulaya’s intercept pass.

Meanwhile, on the cusps of the full-time, Rangers were awarded a penalty because of handball from a Sunshine defender. But goalkeeper Mustapha Lawal saved Christian Nnaji’s spot kick to dash the hopes of the Abdul Maikaba’s side who are still searching for a first win of the season..

At the Pantami Stadium, Gombe United played a barren draw against newcomers, El Kanemi Warriors.

Results

NPFL Match Day 3 Results

Nasarawa United 0-3 Akwa United

Enugu Rangers 1-1 Sunshine Stars

Abia Warriors 0-1 Lobi Stars

Doma United 1-0 Dakkada FC

Bayelsa Utd 2-1 Wikki Tourists

Kwara United 0-1 Bendel Insurance

Plateau United 2-1 Enyimba

El-Kanemi Warriors 0-0 Gombe United

