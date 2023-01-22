Arsenal extended their unbeaten run at home in the English Premier League to 12 games as they came from behind to beat Manchester United 3-2 in a thrilling encounter at the Emirates on Sunday.

Marcus Rashford gave the visitors the lead in the first half with a long-range effort, but the Gunners responded with their equaliser seven minutes later after Eddie Nketiah nodded home from a close range.

Bukayo Saka gave the Gunners the lead in the second half before Lisandro Martinez pounced on a loose ball from a corner.

The goal by Saka made him the youngest Arsenal player to score in three consecutive games against the Red Devils.

While it appeared the spoils would be shared, Nketiah then struck late on to give the hosts the win and restore their five-point lead at the top

Before the kickoff, Nigeria and Arsenal legend, Kanu Nwankwo, hinted he would be supporting his team live at the Emirates with a post on his Twitter handle.

Other games

At the Etihad, Manchester City ensured they are following the Gunners closely in second place with a comprehensive 3-0 smashing of Wolverhampton.

Haaland hit his fourth hat trick of the season as the defending champions continued their resurgence

The latest set of goals by the prolific Norwegian has taken his tally for the season to 31 in all competitions and carried City to successive league victories for the first time since the World Cup.

After a scrappy opening, Haaland shot City into the lead five minutes before the interval and doubled the lead from the penalty spot after 50 minutes.

He claimed a third four minutes later and then, with his job done, left the field just after the hour.

City’s victory, coming after Thursday’s dramatic fightback against Tottenham, kept City firmly in the title race after earlier fears they might have lost out.

There was little to cheer from the day’s other fixture where Leeds United were held to a barren draw by Brentford.

Though the Nigeria international, Frank Onyeka, was missing in action for the Bees, his teammates did enough to earn a share of the spoils at Elland Road.

While Leeds are in the 15th position with 18 points from 19 matches, Brentford are impressively occupying the 8th spot on the log ahead of Liverpool and Chelsea with 30 points from 20 games

