Victor Osimhen scored his 13th goal in the Serie A this season as Napoli breezed to a 2-0 victory over Salernitana on Saturday.

Osimhen, who is enjoying a superb run of form this season, has now scored in three consecutive Serie A games even as Napoli continue to push for their first league title in over two decades.

For Saturday’s tie, goals on either side of halftime ensured Napoli extended their lead at the top of the log to 12 points ahead of second-placed AC Milan and one more ahead of third-placed Inter.

50 – Napoli are the third side in the three points for a win era to have reached 50+ points in the first half of a single Serie A season, after Juventus and Inter. Olympus.#SalernitanaNapoli — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) January 21, 2023

Both Milan teams will be in action on Sunday as they look to cut Napoli’s lead.

Though getting the three points at stake was the ultimate, Napoli were far from their usual best in Saturday’s away tie.

Nonetheless, Luciano Spalletti’s men shot into the lead three minutes into first-half injury time

It was Andre-Frank Zombo Anguissa who embarked on a driving run to the by-line before letting off a fine pass to Giovanni Di Lorenzo at the far side of the area and he crashed home an effort in off the post.

Napoli’s advantage was doubled three minutes into the second half.

Eljif Elmas’ fine curling effort from the edge of the penalty area came back off the post and Osimhen was on hand to slot home the rebound.

The gangling Nigerian striker who is the Serie A top scorer almost got a second heading Piotr Zielinski down low to the goalkeeper’s right but Guillermo Ochoa dived to push the ball away.

Though there were a couple of other chances, the scoreline was intact at 2-0 as Napol increased their lead at the top while Salernitana remain in the 16th spot.

