Jurgen Klopp was optimistic about winning his 1000th game as a manager and his 411th as the Reds’ coach as they welcomed Chelsea to Anfield. However, there was no happy ending as his team could only settle for a 0-0 result, which still leaves the Reds at mid-table.

The German made five changes to the team that lost at Brighton last weekend, as Stefan Bajcetic made his first Premier League start in the crucial encounter. The Blues, however, started the game without their new mega-signing, Mykhailo Mudryk.

In the third minute, Kai Havertz thought he had given Chelsea the perfect start after getting the rebound after Thiago Silva’s effort came back off the woodwork, but VAR chalked off the attempt for offside.

Liverpool responded, but Cody Gakpo hit Mohamed Salah’s pass over the bar.

With the absence of Trent Alexander-Arnold, James Milner was up to the task for Liverpool on the right side. In the eighth minute, Benoit Badiashile blocked Milner’s cross in the 10th minute. The 20-year-old defender continues to keep the experienced Kalidou Koulibaly out of the Chelsea team.

Chelsea got another goal-scoring chance to break the deadlock from Havertz’s cross towards Mason Mount, who slipped to send the ball towards Lewis Hall, but Alison Becker easily saved his shot in the 22nd minute.

Ten minutes later, Alison parried Badiashile’s header from Hakim Ziyech’s free kick, and two minutes later, Stefan Bajcetic became the first player to be booked by referee Michael Oliver after the midfielder clattered into Lewis Hall.

However, Liverpool got their first shot on target from Thiago Alcantara, but it was a comfortable save for Kepa Arrizabalaga in the 38th minute.

The first half ended with Chelsea having had the better of the first period.

Four minutes into the second half, Thiago Silva cleared a dangerous situation created by Gakpo’s shot after it was half-cleared by Badiashile.

Mudryk came in for Hall in the 53rd minute, and the Ukrainian was quick to get started as he got Milner booked in the 65th minute after he scurried past Milner.

Darwin Nunez came into the game in the 63rd minute for Naby Keita, and six minutes later, he hijacked a sloppy pass from Trevoh Chalobah to Hakim Ziyech, then released a through ball to Gakpo, who shot straight to Kepa.

Kepa then saved another Liverpool attempt from Nunez in the 74th minute. Nunez continued to pressure the Chelsea defence and, in the 83rd minute, sent a cross that fell to Alexander-Arnold, who slammed the ball off the target.

Two minutes later, Carney Chukwuemeka and Marek Mudryk failed to utilise the one-two attempt in the Liverpool defence area after the English player tripped after receiving a final pass from the Ukrainian.

In the end, both sides ended the game all square – a result that does not do any of the teams any good in their chase for Champions League football.

