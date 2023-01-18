The matchday two fixtures of the Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL) got underway on Wednesday, with four games played across different venues.

The Ayodeji Ayeni-led Akwa United team forced Enyimba to a barren draw in Aba.

Just as Coach Finidi George complained during his interview with PREMIUM TIMES last week, inconsistency has set in for the People Elephants just two games into the new season.

Having picked maximum points on the road in their opening game of the season, Enyimba failed to build on the bright start against the Promise Keepers, who on their part lost their season opener at home to Bendel Insurance a fortnight ago.

Akwa United threatened to get the opening goal ahead of their hosts in the sixth minute but Ahmadu Liman’s shot was parried for the Promise Keepers’ first corner.

A minute later, Enyimba’s Chijioke Mbaoma shot was cleared by Bolu Sholumade before Liman’s off-target attempt in the 12th minute.

10 minutes later, Akwa United Onyekachi Nwaiwu’s shot drifted away from the goal.

Afterwards, exchanges of attempts were recorded between both sides for the first half of the game which ended in a barren draw.

The situation was not any different in the second half as both teams still failed to break the deadlock.

Though Akwa United’s goalkeeper, Jean Efala, was kept busy in the last five minutes of the game, he did well; preventing the Elephants from getting their first home win of the season.

Other games

At Jos, Lobi Stars piped coach Abdul Maikaba’s Rangers by a lone goal to bounce back from their slim loss to defending Champions, Rivers United, on Sunday.

The Flying Antelopes no were hard on the hosts, trying to pick at least a point to salvage the defeat against Oriental rivals, Abia Warriors, but a late Joseph Atule’s strike dashed Rangers’ hopes.

Elsewhere, Dakkada defeated Wikki Tourists in a 2-1 comeback victory at the Nest of Champions, Uyo.

The Kabiru Dogo side, who lost the Northern derby to Niger Tornadoes, scored in the first minute from Ismaila Maiyaki’s strike.

However, the hosts levelled at the half hour mark from Kufre Ebong before Aniekan Okon’s spot kick in the 66th minute sealed the victory.

Abia Warriors under Coach Erasmus Onu continue their brighter performance in the league after defeating Bayelsa United 3-1. It was the Warriors’ second consecutive win in the league after humiliating Rangers on Sunday.

The hosts broke the deadlock in the 16th from Kalu Nweke with Bello Lukman’s finish in the 62nd minute. However, the visitors got a late consolation in the 83rd minute before Henry Udezuka gave the hosts a two-goal lead in the 87th minute.

The other matchday 2 fixtures are billed for Thursday, across the country.

