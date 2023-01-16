Matchday 18 in Serie A kicked off on Friday with the mammoth clash between leaders Napoli and second-placed Juventus at Estadio Diego Armando Maradona. AC Milan, Inter Milan, and Juventus were tasked with reducing the gap to Napoli, but only Inter Milan did anything of the sort.

There was a torrent of goals compared to other weeks, with 32 goals scored in the nine matches already played. There were four home wins, three away wins, and a draw.

Napoli continue their unbeaten home streak

Having lost to Inter Milan when the league resumed after the World Cup, Napoli have now scaled through two hurdles to keep their Scudetto title hopes alive. Last Friday’s game against hitherto second-placed Juventus was a big statement win for the Luciano Spalletti-led team.

They defeated the Old Lady 5-1 to shatter Juventus’ eight-match winning streak. The game also ended Juventus’ 770 minutes clean sheet in the Serie A; the fifth-longest streak in the league.

Victor Osimhen scored the opener in the 16th minute with a header after Wojciech Szczesny had pulled off a save from Khichva Kvaratskhelia’s acrobatic volley.

Kvaratskhelia doubled the lead in the 39th minute from an Osimhen pass. Towards the end of the first half, Angel di Maria dragged the Old Lady back into the game with a well-taken goal.

Amir Rahmani blasted past Szcznesy to restore Napoli’s two-goal lead before Osimhen headed his second from a cross from Kvaratskhelia in the 65th minute. Substitute Elif Elmas scored the fifth goal seven minutes later.

The victory then saw Napoli pull nine points clear of AC Milan who needed to come back from two goals to hold Leece to a 2-2 draw.

Lookman scores a brace in Atalanta’s heavy win

The game between Atalanta and Salernitana produced the highest goals tally of the weekend as the game ended 8-2 in favour of Atalanta.

Jeremie Boga scored in the fifth minute, but the visitors restored parity five minutes later from Boulaye Dia’s header.

Afterward, Super Eagles winger, Ademola Lookman, scored from the spot in the 20th minute before he completed his brace in the 54th minute and assisted Ederson seven minutes later.

Ademola is the highest goalscorer for his club and second in the Serie A with nine goals, three behind fellow-countryman, Osimhen, who has scored 12 goals this season.

Dessers’ goal wasn’t enough for floundering Cremonese

Super Eagles striker, Cyriel Dessers, could not complete a comeback for relegation-embattled Cremonese against Monza on Saturday as they were beaten 3-2.

Dessers scored his third goal of the season during the shocking defeat in the 83rd minute.

However, hours after the game, Coach Massimiliano Alvini was relieved of his job, having won none of their last five games, with Davide Balladirni being announced as the Tigers’ new manager.

Meanwhile, Lautaro Martinez scored his ninth goal of the season for Inter against another relegation-embattled side, Verona.

Top four and bottom three

Napoli lead the Serie A table with 47 points and will seek to further burnish their title credentials against Salernitana on Saturday. Meanwhile, AC Milan and Juventus, who are second and third, both have difficult games.

Lookman’s Atalanta visit Juventus, while AC Milan travel to Rome to face Lazio. Inter will host Empoli and are expected to win all three points.

