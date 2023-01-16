Almost 14 months after being named as coach of Barcelona, Xavi Hernandez has finally won his first trophy for the Catalan giants.

This maiden trophy came in spectacular fashion as Barcelona put up a ruthless display to beat Real Madrid 3-1 in the Spanish Super Cup final played Sunday night in Riyad, Saudi Arabia.

Aside from being Xavi’s first silverware for Barcelona, it is also the first for Barca since their legendary star, Lionel Messi, left the club for a sensational move to PSG.

While the Argentine was at Barca, the Catalan giants won almost every trophy that mattered, but his last days and subsequent exit were greeted with a trophy drought.

On Sunday, a man-of-the-match display from Barcelona teenager Gavi propelled Xavi’s side to an emphatic 3-1 win over Real Madrid in an El Clasico final for the Supercopa de Espana.

Despite playing miles away in Saudi Arabia, the energy on the pitch and in the Riyadh stands provided the undeniable aura of any other great El Clasico contest.

Gavi broke the deadlock with a fine finish that beat Thibaut Courtois in the 33rd minute after he was played on by Robert Lewandowski

The Spaniard returned the favour for Lewandowski moments after as the Pole was simply required to poke the ball in from five yards out to increase his tally for the season to 20.

Gavi was once again at the heart of things for 3-0 in the 69th minute; playing in Pedri for a far-post tap-in.

At 18, Gavi became the youngest-ever player to produce a goal and an assist in El Clasico history

Though Karim Benzema drilled home a late consolation goal, it counted for less as Barcelona jubilated, winning their first silverware in a while.

For some, Barcelona’s performance in such a big final should serve as a warning sign to their biggest rivals and all of Europe.

