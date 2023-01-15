Arsenal and Chelsea emerged as winners in the two London derbies played in the Premier League on Sunday.

While the Gunners romped to a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby to go eight points clear at the top of the table, the Blues squeezed out a lone-goal victory against Crystal Palace in the day’s other derby.

North London Derby

Attention was rightly more on the Northern Derby due to its likely bearing on the race for the Premier League title.

It was also an opportunity for the Gunners to solidify their title credentials; especially after the slip by Manchester City in Saturday’s derby clash at Old Trafford.

With a 100% record in London derbies this season, betting against the Gunners was not in any way advisable and Mikel Arteta’s men lived up to their billing.

With a superb derby display, the damage on Spurs was done in the first half as the Gunners overran their hosts

Hugo Lloris’ howler gave Arsenal a dream start; squirming an effort orchestrated by Bukayo Saka in the 14th minute.

The unpleasant situation for Antonio Conte’s men turned worse as Martin Odegaard continued his sensational form and doubled the lead before the break for Arsenal.

Odegaard has now scored more Premier League goals (8) than any other midfielder this season.

As expected, Tottenham sought redemption in the second half but Arsenal held firm to pick up their first away win at Spurs since 2014, one that further strengthens their title credentials.

First win for Chelsea in 2023

Chelsea manager Graham Potter got some relief on Sunday as his side claimed a lone-goal victory over Palace.

The slim win is only the second for the Blues since October and the first this year for the Londoners.

Kai Havertz headed the winning goal just after the hour mark to help halt the free fall of Chelsea over the weeks.

The victory was a perfect welcome for the newly signed £62 million winger Mykhailo Mudryk, who was paraded on the pitch at half-time.

Chelsea are now 10 points adrift of a place in the top four with Sunday’s victory.

Record-equalling run for Newcastle

Newcastle United extended their unbeaten run to 14 games on Sunday as they pipped Fulham 1-0.

Newcastle United have equalled their club-record unbeaten run in the Premier League: DDWWDWWWWWWDDW 14 games. 0 defeats. 🙋‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/jj6sDemEjD — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) January 15, 2023

Record signing Alexander Isak headed the Magpies back into the Premier League’s top three with his solitary goal.

Aleksandar Mitrovic could have earned the Cottagers a share of the spoils, but he fluffed his lines when it mattered most.

Mitrovic’s successful penalty was ruled out for double contact.

