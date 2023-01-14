Manchester United came from a goal down to snatch a 2-1 victory over fierce rivals, Manchester City at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Substitute Jack Grealish put the Citizens in front on the hour mark in the tense Manchester derby.

However, Bruno Fernandes levelled the scores in the 78th minute amid VAR controversy, before Marcus Rashford scored what proved to be the winning goal in the 82nd minute of the contest.

Saturday’s victory, the ninth on the bounce for Manchester United across all competitions, has moved them into third position in the table, just one point behind second-placed City.

Erik ten Hag’s side are now only six points behind leaders Arsenal, who will be happy with the result of Saturday’s early kickoff.

City sit five points off the summit, with the Gunners in action against Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby on Sunday

Overview

United started the match brighter, with the first chance of the match coming their way in the 11th minute when Christian Eriksen found Fernandes inside the City box, but the Portuguese dragged his effort just wide of the far post.

After some early moves by United, City also attempted to break the deadlock in the 24th minute. Erling Haaland’s first chance at goal was closed down by both Casemiro and Raphael Varane.

Rashford had a brilliant chance to send the home side ahead in the 33rd minute, but the City defenders swamped all over him before Kyle Walker made the crucial block to deny the hosts from taking the lead.

Rashford had another opportunity in the 37th minute when he raced clear of Rodri before arriving into the Man City box, but the Englishman’s final touch was just too heavy, which allowed Ederson to come out and make the block.

As hard as both teams tried in the first half, there was no goal to show for their efforts.

United made a change at the interval. Anthony came on for Anthony Martial, who was a doubt ahead of the Manchester derby because of a leg issue.

Both teams had decent attempts at goal and shouts for penalty kicks that were waved off by the referee

Pep Guardiola, in the 57th minute, pulled out Phil Foden and replaced him with Jack Grealish.

That proved to be a smart move, as the England international scored three minutes later. He headed a Kevin De Bruyne cross into the back of the net from close range.

After falling behind, United continued to look for an opening in the City defence, and persistence paid off in the 78th minute when Fernandes swept the ball into the bottom corner to level the scores.

The offside flag was initially raised on Rashford’s position, but the Englishman did not touch the ball, so the goal was allowed to stand.

While some were hoping the derby will end in a stalemate, Ten Hag’s side took the lead in the 82nd minute.

Rashford would had be lively all day long fired the ball through the legs of Ederson after meeting a low cross from Alejandro Garnacho.

Haaland wanted a penalty in the 86th minute following a challenge from Casemiro, but VAR was happy with the referee’s call, much to the frustration of the team in blue.

As expected, Man City put the pressure on in the latter stages, but United stoutly defended their slim advantage until the final whistle.

Next up for Ten Hag’s side in the league is a trip to London to face Crystal Palace on Wednesday, while Man City have a tricky game against Tottenham on Thursday.

