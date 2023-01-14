Remo Stars v El Kanemi Warriors @Remo Stars Stadium @16:00 on 15 January

Remo Stars will kick off their 2023 NPFL season against newcomers, El Kanemi Warriors at the Ikenne Township Stadium on Sunday. This game would be the first time both sides will be facing each other in six years.

For Remo Stars, they have a huge edge over El Kanemi Warriors, who last saw the NPFL topflight during the abridged season in 2019.

However, last Sunday’s game showed that an away team can cause an upset just like Bendel Insurance did to Akwa United.

The last visit of the Warriors of the Blue Sky Stars was on 27 January 2017 and it ended in a 2-0 win for Remo Stars.

Current Form: Remo Stars (W-W-W-D-L); El Kanemi Warriors (D-L-L-L-L)

Head-to-head

18/06/17 NPF El Kanemi Warriors 2 – 0 Remo Stars

29/01/17 NPF Remo Stars 2 – 0 El Kanemi Warriors

Prediction: Remo Stars 2-1 El Kanemi Warriors

Tottenham v Arsenal @Tottenham Stadium @17:30 on 15 January

The last time there was an away win was in 2018 when Tottenham beat Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates. There are 11 points separating the North London rivals after 18 matches and while the Gunners have been going great guns, Tottenham’s form is more Jekyll and Hyde.

Injuries to Rodrigo Bentancur, Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, and Dejan Kulusevski continue to hamper Antonio Conte’s side while Gabriel Jesus’ injury has been mitigated by the scoring form of Eddie Nketiah. Mikel Arteta knows victory will burnish their title credentials while Conte’s pursuit of a top-four finish needs this victory like an adrenaline shot.

Current Form: Tottenham (W-W-L-D-D); Arsenal (W-D-W-W-L)

Head-to-head

01/10/22 PRL Arsenal 3 – 1 Tottenham

12/05/22 PRL Tottenham 3 – 0 Arsenal

26/09/21 PRL Arsenal 3 – 1 Tottenham

08/08/21 CLF Tottenham 1 – 0 Arsenal

14/03/21 PRL Arsenal 2 – 1 Tottenham

Prediction: Tottenham 2-2 Arsenal

Man. United v Man. City @Old Trafford @13:30 on Jan.14

United have the better form coming into Saturday’s encounter with Marcus Rashford firing on all cylinders while City look jaded, especially in midfield. In the first meeting last October, City put six past their neighbours and were head and shoulders better than Erik ten Hag’s men.

But four months onward and United are on an eight-match winning streak, and looking like a better-balanced team ready to give Pep Guardiola and his men a fight. City’s preferred centre-back pairing of Ruben Dias and John Stones is unavailable while United will be without Diogo Dalot.

Current Form: Man. United (W-W-W-W-W); Man. City (L-W-W-D-W)

Head-to-head

02/10/22 PRL Man. City 6 – 3 Man. United

06/03/22 PRL Man. City 4 – 1 Man. United

06/11/21 PRL Man. United 0 – 2 Man. City

07/03/21 PRL Man. City 0 – 2 Man. United

06/01/21 LEC Man. United 0 – 2 Man. City

Prediction: Man. United 1-3 Man.City

Real Madrid v Barcelona @King Fahd International Stadium @20:00 on 15 January

The first El Clasico of 2023 happens on Sunday on the neutral grounds of the King Fahd International Stadium in Saudi Arabia after both giants were taken to extra time and penalties by Valencia and Real Betis.

The consequence of the attritional semi-final against Valencia sees Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti having to deal with a raft of injuries.

David Alaba, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Lucas Vazquez are ruled out while Eduardo Camavinga and Eder Militao are doubts because of knocks they picked up against Valencia.

Current Form: Real Madrid (W-L-W-W-W); Barcelona (W-W-W-D-W)

Head-to-head

16/10/22 LAL Real Madrid 3 – 1 Barcelona

24/07/22 CLF Real Madrid 0 – 1 Barcelona

20/03/22 LAL Real Madrid 0 – 4 Barcelona

12/01/22 SUC Barcelona 2 – 3 Real Madrid

24/10/21 LAL Barcelona 1 – 2 Real Madrid

Prediction: Real Madrid 1-2 Barcelona

