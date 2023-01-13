Victor Osimhen has scored 34 goals in 64 Serie A games, more than one goal every two games, which is the norm for talented strikers but…

Osimhen is in his third Serie A season, and all signs point to the 2022–23 campaign as the 24-year-old striker’s best and most successful yet.

After 17 games, Napoli leads second-placed Juventus by seven points.

The former U-17 World Cup winner must start scoring against Italy’s top teams, Juventus, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Lazio, and Roma, as he makes tremendous advances toward the super elite striker rank.

In those 64 games, he faced Inter Milan three times, AC Milan twice, Juventus three times, Lazio three times, and Roma four times. However, he only managed to score twice against these Serie A heavyweights—one goal against Lazio and the other against Roma.

A “golazo,” or deserving game-winning goal, was scored by Osimhen against Roma on Matchday 11 at the Stadio Olimpico to boost their bid to win the Scudetto.

As he faces up against Juventus for the fourth time in his Serie A career, the Nigerian is seeking his first-ever goal against the record Serie A champions. Speaking to his club’s official website, Osimhen said, “It will be a good challenge and a great night of football. Two strong teams are facing off, with players that can always make the difference. It will be a spectacular match.”

Upward trajectory

Osimhen’s goal against Sampdoria was his 10th league goal, and his play led to the expulsion of Tomas Rincon in the 38th minute. He has been directly involved in 12 goals for title-chasing Napoli, who are seeking their first Serie A title since 1990.

In the same interview, Osimhen revealed, “I’m happy to have scored, but I’m happy above all about the attitude we showed tonight. In Milan, we didn’t produce a good performance, and we needed to get back on the right track.

READ ALSO:

His unwavering determination is a leadership quality that propels his team forward. “I’m grateful to [Luciano] Spalletti for his trust and to my teammates for the help they always give me. I feel like a leader, as do all the players who are in this group. We all have to be leaders to achieve great things,” Osimhen added.

A recent list by CIES revealed Osimhen did not make the 100-player list of the most valuable players in world football, and when this report was queried, the answer from CIES read, “He has a one year less contract and played fewer minutes during the last two years for a similar number of goals, but recent shape indicates that [Tammy] Abraham will decline and Osimhen surpass him, wait and see!”

Getting more involved to score more

Osimhen will continue to contribute due to team dynamics, and his aerial abilities is a defensive advantage at corner kicks. Unfortunately, he has conceded a penalty in one of these phases this season. Unavoidably, his manager will urge him to take part in defensive phases, but he needs to develop his ability to contribute more to goal-scoring movements and not only focus all of his efforts on entering the box at crucial times. This could mean the difference between Napoli winning or losing.

Osimhen is a player that gives his all in every game, covering about 7 kilometres each game. However, he falls short when compared to other elite scorers like Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe, and Erling Haaland, especially outside the opponent’s box. Haaland puts in an 8 kilometre shift on average, Mbappe 8.3 km, and Lewandowski 10.5 km.

Osimhen will score in the biggest games thanks to this adjustment, which will take some time for his overall game to reflect. He will become a true game-changer

