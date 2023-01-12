On Wednesday, Napoli and Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, received his Power Horse Emerging Player of the Year award (2022) for his outstanding performance in 2022.

They conducted the ceremony in Napoli, a day after Osimhen scored his 10th Serie A goal and led his side to a seven-point advantage on the league table.

At the event, Globe Soccer wrote on their Twitter account, “Victor was not able to attend the 2022 #GlobeSoccer Awards gala in Dubai on November 17th, so Globe Soccer and #PowerHorse decided to hold an awarding ceremony in Naples, Victor’s current hometown.

“Power Horse CEO, Salvatore Caizzone was joined by Cristiano Giuintoli, Sporting Director of @SSCNapoli, and Enrico Bendoni of Globe Soccer as they handed Osimhen the Emerging Player of the Year trophy.”

Osimhen played 32 matches for Napoli in 2022 and scored 21 goals while he appeared four times for the Super Eagles and scored five goals.

The 24-year-old also responded to the award on Twitter. “Just Received the @Globe_Soccer Award For The Power Horse Emerging Player Of The Year. Thank You For The Recognition,And To Those That Have Been Supporting Me Through The Years, I Appreciate Y’all. GOD Is The Greatest.”

