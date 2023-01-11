Terem Moffi’s Ligue 1 team has rejected an offer from Southampton of the English Premier League for the Super Eagles striker.

Due to Lorient’s decision, Moffi won’t be able to join the St. Mary’s outfit where Joe Aribo, a national teammate, plays.

Southampton’s bid of £15 million is a tad below the valuation the 23-year-old forward holds for the Ligue 1 side, who turned down the offer.

The Merlucciidae, as Lorient are known, intend to recoup their investment in Moffi after three years by selling the player for nearly triple the price they paid for him in October 2020 when they acquired him from Belgian side KV Kortrijk for eight million euros.

According to Mohammed Toubache-Ter, the French club values Moffi at about £25 million.

Lorient a sur la table 2 offres d’un montant de 15M€ & 17M€ pour Moffi… venant d’Angleterre. Refus du club breton qui en attend 30M€. #FCLorient — Mohamed TOUBACHE-TER (@MohamedTERParis) January 7, 2023

Moffi has scored 10 goals in 16 appearances through the first quarter of the 2022/2023 French Ligue 1 campaign. The Nigerian international wants to leave Lorient, according to a Foot Mercato report, but he won’t rush into acting on his wish.

Links with Super Eagles teammates

Moffi has also been linked to two Spanish teams that would provide him with another opportunity to play with Super Eagles teammates; Samuel Chukwueze at Villarreal and Real Sociedad, who employ Sadiq Umar, are also interested in signing the talented striker.

The Yellow Submarine’s first attempt to sign Moffi in 2022 was unsuccessful, thus this is their second attempt to do so.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

