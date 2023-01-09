The world football governing body, FIFA, has released the list of match officials to take different roles at the forthcoming Women’s World Cup slated to hold from 20 July to 20 August in Australia and New Zealand.

Unfortunately, no Nigerian was considered good enough to take up any of the available roles.

While Nigeria is missing from the list, officials from Togo, Kenya, South Africa, Cameroon, Zambia and Morocco are on the FIFA list made public on Monday.

For the referees’ list that has 33 individuals selected, three of them are from Africa.

They are Rwanda referee who officiated at the men’s AFCON, Salima Mukansanga, Amedome Vicentia from Togo, Karboubi Bouchra from Morocco and South Africa’s Makalima Akhona.

Also, the 55-person assistant referees and 19-video match officials saw more than five Africans drafted by FIFA.

The coordinator of the FIFA Referees Committee, Pierluigi Collina, emphasised that the selection was made based on the “quality” of the referees.

“As always, the criteria we have used is ‘quality first’ and the selected on-field match officials represent the highest level of refereeing worldwide.”

“We all remember the very successful FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 in France. The high standard of refereeing contributed significantly to that success. The aim for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 is to repeat that success and to convince again with excellent referees’ performances.”

He further added that regardless of the hindrance caused by COVID-19 in 2020, the organisers were able to pick the best from over 170 applicants.

“Even though the pandemic affected our activities, we had enough time to provide the candidates with good preparation. As we did for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, we are announcing these selections well in advance to be able to work in a purposeful and focused manner with all those who have been appointed for the FIFA Women’s World Cup, monitoring them over the coming months.

“From the selected referees, we expect a rigorous and focused preparation for the Women’s World Cup, a competition that FIFA and its president hold in the highest of regards.’

Meanwhile, Kari Seitz, FIFA’s Head of Women’s Refereeing, said the organisers will be providing adequate resources for shortlisted referees to keep them abreast of the tournament.

READ ALSO:

“With critical time lost due to the pandemic in preparation for the Women’s World Cup, we developed some new programmes to accelerate our referee development, such as our very effective Tracking & Support programme, where each referee candidate was assigned a FIFA coach who provided feedback on their matches each month. This programme will continue to be critical in the final phase of preparation for the FIFA Women’s World Cup.”

Colina then concluded by saying that series of training sessions will be conducted as regards the analysis of VAR for the referees both in Doha, Qatar and Uruguay’s capital, Montevideo, between January and February.

“The development of female VARs has been vital for FIFA as part of the Road to Australia & New Zealand project, and we are pleased to have achieved this result. With only a few women’s competitions using VARs, the role of FIFA has been to provide international game experience to women in the U-17 and U-20 Women’s World Cups as well as to encourage member associations using VARs to certify their women referees in this role and appoint them for matches as often as possible. While significant progress has been made, more work is still necessary.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

