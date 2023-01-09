Everton has announced that Alex Iwobi, a Super Eagles player, has avoided further damage from the ankle injury he suffered against Manchester United last week.

According to the information, Iwobi will be out for three weeks, as announced on the club’s website.

This means that Iwobi might be in action against Arsenal by February, tentatively.

“Alex Iwobi is expected to be out for around three weeks with the ankle ligament injury sustained against Manchester United on Friday.”

“Scan results on Saturday confirmed a lateral ligament injury that will be managed conservatively by the Club’s medical team at Finch Farm,” the Everton statement revealed.

On Twitter, Iwobi wrote, “Appreciate The Love, Back Soon.”

Recall that Iwobi, 26, incurred an ankle ligament injury following a challenge by United defender, Tyrell Malacia on Friday during a FA cup third round clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Because of the unpleasant contact, Iwobi was treated on the pitch before being stretchered off and replaced by Abdoulaye Doucoure in the 51st minute in a game the Toffees suffered a 3-1 defeat to the Red Devils.

Iwobi is not the first Nigerian to pick up a critical injury during a club assignment. Still, Iwobi is fortunate to have escaped with no greater ligament damage in his ankle.

Despite Everton’s shaky performances this season, Iwobi has been exceptional in Frank Lampard’s squad, playing in the Toffees’ last 18 games.

He has scored once and assisted five times this season.

