Manchester City have sent Chelsea packing from this season’s FA Cup following Sunday’s emphatic 4-0 victory over Graham Potter’s men in their Third Round tie at the Etihad.
Riyad Mahrez who scored City’s only goal at Stamford Bridge when the Blues were beaten 1-0 on their home turf a few days back popped up with two goals on Sunday to compound the woes of Chelsea.
Mahrez got the opening goal in the 23rd minute before Juan Alvarez doubled the advantage from the penalty spot in the 30th minute.
Riyad Mahrez's game by numbers vs. Chelsea:
100% take-on success
61 touches
4 shots
4 accurate long balls
4 duels won
3 shots on target
2 goals
1 chance created
1 tackle
He now has four goals in three games against the Blues this season. ⚽⚽⚽⚽#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/etR1s1VJVZ
— Squawka (@Squawka) January 8, 2023
Phil Foden’s goal eight minutes after ensured Pep Guardiola’s men had the game firmly under control at the end of the first half.
Though their first-half performance looked enough to see them progress to the FA Cup Fourth Round, Mahrez put the icing on the cake for City with another goal from the penalty spot five minutes from time.
This is the first time City have scored 4+ goals against Chelsea since February 2019 when they won 6-0.
Sadly, Potter is overseeing one of the worst runs for Chelsea in the FA Cup as this is the first time they are exiting the FA Cup in the Third Round in 25 years.
Fourth Round Draw
Already the Fourth Round draw has been conducted and Manchester City are billed to host Oxford or Arsenal in the next stage while Liverpool or Wolves face Brighton away.
Tottenham are pitched against Championship side, Preston and Manchester United will host Reading
Wrexham, after their dramatic 4-3 win over Coventry, will continue the giant-killing theme as they will travel to Sheffield United.
FA Cup fourth round draw in full:
Preston vs Tottenham
Southampton vs Blackpool
Wrexham vs Sheffield United
Ipswich Town vs Burnley
Manchester United vs Reading
Luton or Wigan vs Grimsby
Derby vs West Ham
Stoke vs Aston Villa or Stevenage
Blackburn vs Forest Green or Birmingham
READ ALSO: Guardiola extends contract at Manchester City to 2025
Walsall vs Leicester
Sheffield Wednesday vs Fleetwood
Man City or Chelsea vs Oxford or Arsenal
Bristol City or Swansea vs Chesterfield or West Brom
Brighton vs Liverpool or Wolves
Fulham vs Sunderland
Boreham Wood or Accrington vs Cardiff or Leeds
