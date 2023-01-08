Manchester City have sent Chelsea packing from this season’s FA Cup following Sunday’s emphatic 4-0 victory over Graham Potter’s men in their Third Round tie at the Etihad.

Riyad Mahrez who scored City’s only goal at Stamford Bridge when the Blues were beaten 1-0 on their home turf a few days back popped up with two goals on Sunday to compound the woes of Chelsea.

Mahrez got the opening goal in the 23rd minute before Juan Alvarez doubled the advantage from the penalty spot in the 30th minute.

Riyad Mahrez's game by numbers vs. Chelsea: 100% take-on success

61 touches

4 shots

4 accurate long balls

4 duels won

3 shots on target

2 goals

1 chance created

1 tackle He now has four goals in three games against the Blues this season. ⚽⚽⚽⚽#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/etR1s1VJVZ — Squawka (@Squawka) January 8, 2023

Phil Foden’s goal eight minutes after ensured Pep Guardiola’s men had the game firmly under control at the end of the first half.

Though their first-half performance looked enough to see them progress to the FA Cup Fourth Round, Mahrez put the icing on the cake for City with another goal from the penalty spot five minutes from time.

This is the first time City have scored 4+ goals against Chelsea since February 2019 when they won 6-0.

Sadly, Potter is overseeing one of the worst runs for Chelsea in the FA Cup as this is the first time they are exiting the FA Cup in the Third Round in 25 years.

Fourth Round Draw

Already the Fourth Round draw has been conducted and Manchester City are billed to host Oxford or Arsenal in the next stage while Liverpool or Wolves face Brighton away.

Tottenham are pitched against Championship side, Preston and Manchester United will host Reading

Wrexham, after their dramatic 4-3 win over Coventry, will continue the giant-killing theme as they will travel to Sheffield United.

FA Cup fourth round draw in full:

Preston vs Tottenham

Southampton vs Blackpool

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

Ipswich Town vs Burnley

Manchester United vs Reading

Luton or Wigan vs Grimsby

Derby vs West Ham

Stoke vs Aston Villa or Stevenage

Blackburn vs Forest Green or Birmingham

READ ALSO: Guardiola extends contract at Manchester City to 2025

Walsall vs Leicester

Sheffield Wednesday vs Fleetwood

Man City or Chelsea vs Oxford or Arsenal

Bristol City or Swansea vs Chesterfield or West Brom

Brighton vs Liverpool or Wolves

Fulham vs Sunderland

Boreham Wood or Accrington vs Cardiff or Leeds

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

